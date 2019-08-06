The best Amazon Kindle deals for August 2019

If you're looking for the best Amazon Kindle deals then this is the guide for you.

Every day we check the prices for all Kindle models from different retailers to bring you the best deal - and of course that includes Amazon. If you just want to go there and browse the different Kindle models then just click this link: The full Amazon Kindle range

Whether it's the standard Kindle , Kindle Paperwhite , Kindle Voyage or super cool Kindle Oasis you want, we've got deals for everyone.

Oh, and that means not just deals on the newest Kindle devices either but the outgoing generation, too, which are still superb devices in their own right.

We've also got the latest deals on Amazon's other tech including the Fire TV and Fire TV stick, too, so you know you're getting the best, most current deals on all of Amazon's range. Really, it's almost as if Black Friday was here already!

How to buy the best Amazon Kindle for you

The main benefit for purchasing a Kindle over using the Kindle app on your phone or tablet is the anti-glare. The lack of glass on the Kindle prevents screen reflection, allowing you to enjoy reading anywhere.

Plus, because the early Kindle e-readers don't have LCD screens or powerful internal components they are a lot cheaper than tablets and phones.

If you're looking for a standard Kindle you can usually find the cheapest Kindle with occasional discounts. Mid range? We would go for the Kindle Paperwhite . The Kindle Oasis is brilliant, but it does come with a premium price tag.

The best Kindle deals today

The best Kindle Oasis deals

The best of the best for the serious reader

There's a lot to love about the new Kindle Oasis, and dedicated e-reader fans will appreciate the extra lightness and improved screen lighting. But you'll definitely pay a premium for this luxury. Have a look at our Kindle Oasis review for more on why this is the future of Amazon's Kindle range. If you can't quite stump up the cash, then the Voyage and Paperwhite models are excellent alternatives.

The best Kindle Voyage deals

The top Kindle - before the Oasis came along

Thanks to the launch of the new Oasis Kindle we've seen a drop in price for the Voyage, which makes this Kindle a great buy.

The screen is sharper than cheaper models, it's more compact, its easier to carry thanks to its flush display, the screen's resolution is the highest it has ever been, and (for an additional cost) it even comes with an ace origami-style case.

The best Kindle Paperwhite deals

Super value-for-money

This robust sixth generation Kindle is the best standard Kindle yet, and it's the most cost effective ereader on the market.

Kindle Page Flip enables you to skim through an ebook without losing your place. The Smart Lookup gives dictionary definitions of words as well as Wikipedia explanations.

Based on performance and design it easily beats the Kobo Aura. Unlike the cheaper model, this one comes with screen lighting enabling night time reading.

The best standard Amazon Kindle deals

The cheapest option is also one of the newest

If you're looking to pick up a Kindle then go for the new 2016 basic Kindle, otherwise called the 'All-New-Kindle'

The new Kindle is an updated version of the basic entry level Kindle last released in 2014.

The all new, singing and dancing model is now available in white or black (unlike back in 2014), it's thinner, lighters, has double the storage capacity at 4GB and has double the RAM speed. It's only draw back is its lack of a lit screen.

The 2014 version has now been discontinued.

The best Amazon Fire tablet deals

If you're looking for something a bit more advanced and media-intensive then consider looking at an Amazon tablet.

For reading, there's a Kindle app, but the reflective glass screen can be a hindrance for extended reading sessions.

Amazon offers stunning deals on tablets and if you want to use your handheld device for gaming, viewing movies (especially on Amazon Prime) and browsing the web, then this is the better option for you.

Browse Amazon Fire tablets

The latest tablets have dropped the name Kindle, but it's the same thing - a Kindle Fire that runs on Android software and has all the same Amazon features baked in by default.

Amazon Fire 7 deals

Sitting at the budget end of Amazon's Kindle tablet range, the Fire is similar to the HD 6 but without the HD screen, although it is an inch larger. It's one of those tablet that would make a great gift for a little one or someone who's not too techy. In terms of a content delivery system, the Fire tablet is intuitive. Getting to your favourite TV shows, films or books is easy and, if you pay for a subscription, you can get even more from it.

Best Fire 10 deals

The biggest Amazon tablet

The HD 10 features an 10.1-inch 1,280 x 800 screen in addition to quad-core processors, Dolby enhanced audio and a 5MP rear camera. It's available in 16, 32 or 64GB options.

Amazon Fire HD 8 deals

Super value for money

The HD 8 is light and features an 8-inch 1,280 x 800 screen in addition to the same core features as the HD 10. It's available in 16 or 32GB options.

Amazon Fire HD 6 deals

Good things come in small packages

If you're looking for something portable that's cheap and can handle games and videos then the Amazon Fire HD 6 might be for you. It will easily slide into your back pocket. It's not going to be winning any awards but it does exactly what it sets out to do very well.

Amazon Fire Kids tablet

Fire for Kids features parental controls that help you manage screen time. You choose what content your kids can see, and you can limit your kids’ screen time by content type – for example, you may choose to limit videos and games, but make reading time unlimited. Fire for Kids blocks stores and in-app payments, so you don’t have to worry about additional expenses. Plus, a child’s profile does not have access to e-mail and social media features.

