The best Amazon Fire tablet deals for August 2019

Amazon keeps on putting out extremely compelling tablets that cost about the same as a meal out, and now thanks to some crazy discounts dropping from retailers everywhere in 2019, those low price points continue to drop.

The latest generation of Fire tablet comes with a little Alexa inside, for all your kitchen-timer, weather-reading and music-playing needs…

It's worth noting that although these devices are all very reasonably priced, they do come into their own with the addition of Amazon Prime , which gives you access to movie and TV streaming, a decent selection of music, as well as next-day delivery on your Amazon shopping.

If you want a more Spotify-like level of music access, that's another £79 per year, for Amazon Music Unlimited, which is a decent deal. Unlike on Amazon Echo there is no offer of a cheaper, one-device-only subscription.

You also can't Chromecast, which seems vaguely mad until you realise that Chromecast is a rival to Amazon's Fire TV. However, you can always connect to a high quality speaker via Bluetooth.

Screen 10.1-inch, 1280x800 IPS LCD

Battery 10 hours

Processor/RAM Quadcore 1.8 GHz/2GB

Storage 32 or 64GB with microSD up to 256GB plus "free, unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content"

Front and rear cameras

Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Screen 8-inch, 1280x800 IPS LCD

Battery 12 hours

Processor/RAM Quadcore 1.3 GHz/1 GB

Storage 16GB with microSD up to 256GB plus "free, unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content"

Front and rear cameras Resolution not specified

Connectivity N Wi-Fi, dual band, Bluetooth

Screen 7-inch, 600x1024, IPS LCD

Battery 8 hours

Processor/RAM Quadcore 1.3 GHz/1 GB

Storage 8GB or 16GB with microSD up to 256GB plus "free, unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content"

Front and rear cameras Resolution not specified

Connectivity N Wi-Fi, dual band, Bluetooth

Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets are identical to their adult incarnations but with a child-safe interface, a two-year, no-questions-asked warranty, one year's free access to Amazon's many many Gigabytes of kids' entertainment (after that you'll have to pay a subscription, dad), and a big bumper case.

So this is as Fire 8 HD but with 32GB storage plus up to 256GB via microSD, one-year sub to Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, "kid-proof" case, and 2-year guarantee.

As Fire 7 but with 16GB storage plus up to 256GB via microSD, one-year sub to Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, "kid-proof" case, and 2-year guarantee.

What the new Amazon Fire tablets can do

Unlike the Echo devices, but like Amazon's Fire TV media streamer line, Alexa on the Fire tablets is activated with a button press rather than being constantly listening – yes, even when you're on the loo, or having sex (NB: joke).

You can then ask it for the weather, sports scores, news and much, much more. A little like the just-announced Echo Show, the Fire tablets add a visual element to certain replies, with a week's worth of weather highlights appearing on screen, for instance.

What it doesn't do, that the Show does, is let you make video calls or check in on elderly relatives. Although since the calling service hasn't even launched in the UK yet, that's arguably a moot point.

In fact, presumably Amazon won't roll out most of the core Show functionality to Fire tablets, because if they did, why the hell would you buy a Show?

From what we've seen of it, the integration with general tablet activities is very slick, letting you dismiss Alexa, but then call her back via a pull-down menu, when you realise you've forgotten what she said about the weather, or what this damnably catchy tune is.

Alexa's music and news feeds can play in the background as you do other tablet-related stuff, and all the usual support for a wide range of smart home kit is present and correct, for your lightbulb-dimming and thermostat fiddling pleasure.

Pleasingly, Alexa will also be available on previous generation Fire (as the 7-inch one used to be called), HD 8 and HD 10 tablets via a free software update, "in the coming weeks".

While nobody is going to accuse Fire tablets of being at the cutting edge of processing power or beautiful design, they are more than adequate for practically all standard tablet tasks, easy to grip and manoeuvre, and dirt cheap at under £50 and under £80 respectively for the 7-inch and 8-inch models.

Although the screen resolutions are not changed from the older models, contrast has been boosted to make ebooks easier to read and video to ping a bit more.

They're also robust and colourful, qualities that come into their own on the Kids Editions, both of which have also been updated.