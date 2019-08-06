The best Amazon Echo deals for August 2019

Welcome to T3's best Amazon Echo deals guide. We've rounded up the very best Echo deals going right now for these excellent smart speakers so no matter which particular device you're currently looking for, this guide delivers you the best price going.

And even though we're a few months away from Black Friday, now is a really good time to buy: Amazon regularly applies discounts to pretty much the entire range. As such, no matter which device you've had your eye on, there is almost certainly a fantastic Amazon Echo deal available right now.

Amazon sure loves its Echo devices, and there are now more Amazon Echo speakers to choose from than ever before. It also loves running deals on these gadgets, so you can often get them for less than their already very competitive asking prices.

We're now up to the second generation of the Amazon Echo, the more capable and better-sounding Amazon Echo Plus, and the smaller Amazon Echo Dot (keep up at the back).

There's also the Amazon Echo Show , and the new 5-inch version of it, too, but we're going to keep those on a separate page.

The Amazon Echo and the on-board Alexa assistant have helped to transform the smart home scene. Whichever one you buy, you're entering a world of information, fun, and useful help – from setting timers to listening to the radio.

These clever devices can control other gadgets in your smart home too, as well as interact with third-party apps and services. Whether you want to order a pizza or a taxi, your Amazon Echo can help.

The best Amazon Echo Dot deals for July 2019

Amazon Echo Dot

The dinky Amazon Echo Dot isn't the best in terms of sound quality, though you can plug it into a bigger speaker if you need to. It is the most compact and cutest Echo around though, and can blend perfectly into any room in the house.

The best Amazon Echo deals for July 2019

Amazon Echo

The standard Amazon Echo gives you much better audio output than the Dot, with two Dolby-powered speakers, though you will of course have to pay a little more for it (and find a bigger space to put it in).

The best Amazon Echo Plus deals for July 2019

Amazon Echo Plus

The Amazon Echo Plus is just like the Amazon Echo, except it's slightly bigger, it has slightly better speakers, and it works with the Zigbee smart home standard – which essentially means control of other smart home devices is more automated.

The best Amazon Echo Spot deals for July 2019

The Amazon Echo Spot is like the Dot in a lot of ways – it's compact, but this time it has a little screen, which makes it a bit more expensive. It's perfect for video calling or for using as an alarm clock, and it has all the usual Alexa tricks too.