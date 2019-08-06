The best Amazon Echo Show deals for August 2019

You've come to the right place if you're looking for the best Amazon Echo Show deals available during this month, including prices on the latest Amazon Echo Show 5. That's because we've scoured the internet to find only the very best Amazon Echo Show deals on the market right now, so you don't have to wait for Black Friday to get a good deal.

Of course, you can order the Echo Show on Amazon.com and from Amazon UK, and remember that the retailer regularly offers discounts on its Echo products too. It's also worth scoping out the prices on other retailers as well, as they often have sales that sees their products plummet in price.

And, of all the smart speakers out there today, the Echo Show is without doubt one

of the best. The Show can turn itself into a digital photo frame (with pictures pulled from the web), a karaoke machine, a way of keeping tabs on the feeds from the security cameras installed around your home, and much, much more.

It has all the functionality of a regular Amazon Echo, plus that screen – a way of showing recipe instructions, video clips, video calls and more besides. The video and voice calling is particularly impressive, enabling you to keep in touch with friends and family with ease and style.

The 10-inch touchscreen is an upgrade from the 7-inch display on the original Echo Show, while the whole device is now better looking (and using more fabric) in its 2nd-gen incarnation. The sound you can get out of this is decent too, though it probably won't replace your hi-fi anytime soon.

As for that video calling, there's an extra "drop in" feature that anyone with an Echo Show and the Alexa app can use – the ability to initiate a video call that's automatically received (if prior permission to do this has been given).

Those should be enough reasons for you to buy an Echo with a screen then, but if you need some more, the display can also bring up rotating news headlines, provide visual accompaniments to many Alexa answers, put countdown timers on screen, and of course show you what the weather's going to be like.

There's also the brand new Amazon Echo Show 5 to consider now as well, which takes everything from the full-sized show and stuffs it into a compact 5.5-inch form factor.

These are the best Amazon Echo Show deals currently available:

Today's best Amazon Echo Show 5 deals ? $49.99 View $89.99 View $89.99 View $89.99 View Show More Deals