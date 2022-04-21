Best Arlo camera deals for April 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Home security has become much more accessible due to the rise in smart security camera companies, like Arlo .

Arlo is a surveillance technology company that specialises in wireless security cameras for both inside and outside the home. In addition to its extensive range of security cameras, Arlo also designs and manufactures doorbells, floodlights and surveillance accessories.

The Arlo security cameras available are the Arlo Essential, Arlo Ultra2, Arlo Pro3, Arlo Pro4 and Arlo Go. The way Arlo cameras work is you install them yourself and connect it directly to your WiFi and the Arlo app (which is free to download). From there, you’ll receive instant notifications and alerts to your phone when motion is detected.

We’ve rounded up the best Arlo security camera deals for this month, including the Essential, Ultra, Pro and Go models.

Arlo Essential deals

(Image credit: Arlo)

The Arlo Essential is a wireless security camera. It covers all the basics including easy installation, motion detection, 2-way audio and camera quality. There are three different types of the Arlo Essential, including the Essential, Essential Indoor and Essential XL.

The Essential is designed for the inside or outside and is regarded as one of the best security cameras and one of the best outdoor wireless security cameras . We rated it highly in our Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera review and has really useful smart features that’s easy to set up and customise. The Essential is available in 1, 2, 3 and 4 camera sets and prices start at £129 but they’re often heavily discounted, especially at Amazon.

The Essential Indoor is similar to the Essential but is just for indoor use (see our Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera vs Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for more details). The Indoor is slightly cheaper at £119.99. The Essential XL is unsurprisingly larger in size than the other Essential options but has the same feature set and starts at £149.99.

Arlo Pro4 & Pro3 deals

(Image credit: Arlo)

The Arlo Pro4 is a wireless home CCTV security camera which has superior image quality, better zoom and faster reaction times to the Essential. It’s designed for the outside and similar to the Essential, it connects directly to the WiFi with no base station required. The Arlo Pro4 options you can find are 1, 2, 3 and 4 camera kits and prices typically start at £219.99.

The Arlo Pro3 is an advanced multi-camera smart security system which has an integrated spotlight, flexible control options and excellent image quality. In our Arlo Pro3 review , we commented that it’s the “Iron Man of smart security, offering powerful technical capabilities in a slick package that makes it largely easy to unleash that power and looks great at the same time.” The price can be a little steep at £549 but it’s often discounted.

Arlo Ultra2 deals

(Image credit: Arlo)

The Arlo Ultra2 is the most precise security camera with 4x more detail and precision than other Arlo models. If you have a big property, it covers much more area and space and has an integrated spotlight that’s motion-activated. The Arlo Ultra2 options you can find are 2, 3 and 4 camera kits and prices start at £629.99.

Arlo Go deals

(Image credit: Arlo)

The Arlo Go is a mobile wireless HD security camera that’s connected to a SIM card which requires a mobile plan. It offers untethered mobile security that works anywhere nationwide. The Arlo Go is also 100% wire free and can be placed anywhere, both indoors and outdoors. Prices typically range £399.99 to £199.99, depending on the sales season.

For more security camera deals from a different company, check out our guide to the best Blink camera deals.