Wyze security cameras now use AI to describe what they see

QUICK SUMMARY Wyze has announced a new subscription plan which offers AI notifications. The Wyze Cam Unlimited Pro Plan has Descriptive Alerts and Video Search – although it’s only compatible with certain cameras.

Wyze has just launched its latest subscription plan, and it could give Ring and Arlo a run for its money. The Wyze Cam Unlimited Pro Plan has AI-powered features, including Descriptive Alerts which accurately describe what’s happening outside your property.

The new Wyze Cam Unlimited Pro Plan works on the majority of Wyze’s security cameras , except the Wyze Cam v1, the Wyze Video Doorbell v1 and the Wyze Cam Outdoor v1. With the Wyze Cam Unlimited Pro Plan, you get all the features from the Cam Unlimited subscription but with added AI and smarts.

The most exciting AI feature from the Wyze Cam Unlimited Pro Plan is the Descriptive Alerts. When your Wyze camera detects motion, the Wyze Cam Unlimited Pro Plan accurately describes what’s happened, and sends you notifications summarising the event.

The Descriptive Alerts are designed to cut down how often you have to check your security footage by giving you a quick round-up of all the important events. It’s extremely thorough, as it gives in-depth contextual and important information about what it’s seen, including people, animals, vehicles, objects and colours.

(Image credit: Wyze)

This feature from the Wyze Cam Unlimited Pro Plan is extremely similar to features that Ring and Arlo already provide. But from what Wyze and other reviewers are saying, the Descriptive Alerts from Wyze are much more detailed than other offerings on the market. For example, it can report on the type of food that a delivery person is carrying, and if your family is playing outside, it’ll explain the scene more clearly like ‘Dad and three boys are playing baseball in the driveway.”

The Wyze Cam Unlimited Pro Plan also has Video Search, where you can type in a phrase and it searches through your camera feed to find footage that matches your description. The Wyze Cam Unlimited Pro Plan is available now with all these features, and Wyze has announced that it’ll be adding 60-Day Cloud storage to the subscription soon.

The Wyze Cam Unlimited Pro Plan is said to be available worldwide , although some features are geo-locked to the US and Canada. It costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 yearly.