Is Eufy about to unveil its first-ever smart home display?
Here's everything we know so far
QUICK SUMMARY
Eufy appears to be gearing up to launch its first-ever smart home display, the Smart Display E10, as part of its spring product rollout. The E10 is expected to support instant alerts for visitors, stream up to four live video feeds, and provide daily security summaries.
Pricing and full details will be revealed on 23rd April.
Eufy has been steadily rolling out a variety of new products over the past few weeks as part of its big spring launch. I was particularly impressed by the E28 robot vac we saw yesterday – go and check it out if you haven't already. That said, eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted something else among the new launches, and it's pretty exciting.
If you haven’t heard yet, a smart home display has quietly appeared, and despite the images being small, it looks impressive. The official product page has appeared on Eufy's US website and not the UK, but this sneak peek pretty much confirms that it’s on the way.
Pricing and availability are expected to be revealed when the full smart home lineup is officially announced on 23rd April. Since this is Eufy’s first attempt at a smart display, we’re not sure what to expect price-wise, so that’ll be interesting to watch.
We do know that the new Smart Display E10 is designed to provide instant alerts when someone’s at your front door, presumably for users with compatible Eufy security cameras or video doorbells. It will also be able to show up to four video streams at once, and Eufy claims users will receive daily security reports summarising key events from the past 24 hours.
Details like the display size are still under wraps, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we know more.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
