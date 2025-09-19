My favourite luggage brand just dropped its best colour yet – and now I want to go on holiday again
You’ve probably spotted this colour more than once already this year
Horizn Studios has dropped a gorgeous new Dusk Yellow colorway across its H5 Cabin, H6 Check-In and H7 Check-In suitcases. Channeling golden summer tones that have been trending all year, the new collection starts at £290/€290/$420.
There’s nothing worse than your favourite luggage brand releasing a new colorway just as summer is winding down. So, you can imagine my mix of frustration and excitement when I discovered that Horizn Studios has dropped a fresh shade across its luggage collection – right after I’d packed away my sandals.
I’ve actually been travelling with one of Horizn’s Cabin and Check-In suitcases this month, and I've been really impressed so far. The build quality and design are great, meaning it’s quickly becoming one of my go-to luggage brands. I’ll be putting together a full review soon, but until then, this new colourway was too good not to share.
Horizn Studios is calling it Dusk Yellow, describing it as a "bold, luminous, and made for the thrill of what might happen next." It’s a shade that’s been popping up everywhere this year, with KitchenAid even crowning it as its Colour of the Year.
It’s available across three sizes – the H5 Essential Cabin Luggage (36L), H6 Essential Check-In Luggage (61L) and H7 Essential Check-In Luggage (98L) – so there's something for everyone.
Prices start at £290/€290/$420, and you can check out the full Dusk Yellow lineup right now on Horizn Studios’ online store.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
