My favourite luggage brand just dropped its best colour yet – and now I want to go on holiday again

QUICK SUMMARY Horizn Studios has dropped a gorgeous new Dusk Yellow colorway across its H5 Cabin, H6 Check-In and H7 Check-In suitcases. Channeling golden summer tones that have been trending all year, the new collection starts at £290/€290/$420.

There’s nothing worse than your favourite luggage brand releasing a new colorway just as summer is winding down. So, you can imagine my mix of frustration and excitement when I discovered that Horizn Studios has dropped a fresh shade across its luggage collection – right after I’d packed away my sandals.

I’ve actually been travelling with one of Horizn’s Cabin and Check-In suitcases this month, and I've been really impressed so far. The build quality and design are great, meaning it’s quickly becoming one of my go-to luggage brands. I’ll be putting together a full review soon, but until then, this new colourway was too good not to share.

(Image credit: Horizn Studios)

Horizn Studios is calling it Dusk Yellow, describing it as a "bold, luminous, and made for the thrill of what might happen next." It’s a shade that’s been popping up everywhere this year, with KitchenAid even crowning it as its Colour of the Year.

It’s available across three sizes – the H5 Essential Cabin Luggage (36L), H6 Essential Check-In Luggage (61L) and H7 Essential Check-In Luggage (98L) – so there's something for everyone.

Prices start at £290/€290/$420, and you can check out the full Dusk Yellow lineup right now on Horizn Studios’ online store.

(Image credit: Horizn Studios)