Kärcher’s new robot vacuum introduces a roller mop for the first time

QUICK SUMMARY Kärcher has launched its new RVF 7 Comfort Extra robot vacuum with a roller mop system, delivering continuous fresh water and better dirt removal. Building on the impressive mapping and navigation of the RCV 5, it adds higher suction, smarter dirt detection and a multifunctional dock. Priced at €1,299.99 in parts of Europe, it’s a premium option worth watching, especially if it makes its way to the UK.

Kärcher has just launched its new RVF 7 Comfort Extra robot vacuum in Europe, offering both vacuuming and mopping capabilities. It also introduces Kärcher’s first roller mop system, which means a constant supply of fresh water and an internal wiping mechanism that prevents dirt being dragged around your floors.

It follows on from the Kärcher RCV 5, which we gave four stars last November thanks to its accurate mapping and obstacle detection. The RVF 7 Comfort Extra is similar, but is upgraded with a more advanced base station and increased suction power.

It’s currently available in countries like Germany and Spain for €1,300, although there’s no word yet on a UK launch. We’ll update you as soon as we know more.

The RVF 7 Comfort Extra is designed to clean a little more intelligently too, detecting dirt and automatically adjusting how it cleans. Navigation is handled by a combination of a camera and laser sensor, whilst the multifunctional dock takes care of emptying the dustbin, disposing of dirty water and topping up the clean water tank. The roller mop is automatically washed with warm water and dried, so it’s ready to go again without any effort.

Suction is limited to 10,000Pa, which is a noticeable upgrade over its predecessor, even if it doesn’t quite match the levels some of the best robot vacuums are pushing these days. Still, with the new roller mop system, it’s a very interesting addition to Kärcher’s lineup.

