Your MoonSwatch just got a colourful, affordable upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY Swatch has launched bi-colour rubber straps for its MoonSwatch collaboration with OMEGA. There are 11 colours to choose from, and they have a quick-release system to easily change the look of your MoonSwatch.

My favourite watch collaboration between OMEGA and Swatch is back for 2025. Starting off slow for the new year, Swatch has just released 11 bi-colour rubber straps, so you can give your MoonSwatch a fun, colourful and affordable upgrade.

Throughout 2023, we were treated to a new OMEGA X Swatch MoonSwatch every month. Each new timepiece was inspired by the month’s full moon which saw the seconds hand of each watch get a new pattern, including beavers for the Beaver Moon and snowflakes for the Cold Moon.

2024 was a much more subdued year for the collaboration, although a new Snoopy MoonSwatch with a white dial was released which everyone was very overexcited about. But for 2025, OMEGA and Swatch are kicking off the year with new straps, so you can change the look and colour of your MoonSwatch.

Taking a turn from the standard velcro straps, the new MoonSwatch straps are made from rubber with a bioceramic loop and velcro closure. In keeping with the name, the top of each strap has a textured surface inspired by astronauts suits, and the underside is meant to resemble lunar craters.

All strap options are complete with MoonSwatch, OMEGA X Swatch and Speedmaster logos. For versatility and customisation, the straps also have a quick-release system and come with a specialised tool so you can mix and match what coloured strap you want with your MoonSwatch.

Speaking of colours, there are 11 bi-colour straps to choose from, like orange/sand rubber, pink/white rubber and dark blue/green rubber. Wearers can make a number of combinations with each strap and each MoonSwatch. Of course, there are also options that perfectly match each MoonSwatch, for example, the MoonSwatch Mission to Mars would match the red/white rubber strap. But the choice is yours!

All 11 colours of the new MoonSwatch straps are available to buy at Swatch for £38 / $45 each.