Your MoonSwatch just got a colourful, affordable upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY
Swatch has launched bi-colour rubber straps for its MoonSwatch collaboration with OMEGA.
There are 11 colours to choose from, and they have a quick-release system to easily change the look of your MoonSwatch.
My favourite watch collaboration between OMEGA and Swatch is back for 2025. Starting off slow for the new year, Swatch has just released 11 bi-colour rubber straps, so you can give your MoonSwatch a fun, colourful and affordable upgrade.
Throughout 2023, we were treated to a new OMEGA X Swatch MoonSwatch every month. Each new timepiece was inspired by the month’s full moon which saw the seconds hand of each watch get a new pattern, including beavers for the Beaver Moon and snowflakes for the Cold Moon.
2024 was a much more subdued year for the collaboration, although a new Snoopy MoonSwatch with a white dial was released which everyone was very overexcited about. But for 2025, OMEGA and Swatch are kicking off the year with new straps, so you can change the look and colour of your MoonSwatch.
Taking a turn from the standard velcro straps, the new MoonSwatch straps are made from rubber with a bioceramic loop and velcro closure. In keeping with the name, the top of each strap has a textured surface inspired by astronauts suits, and the underside is meant to resemble lunar craters.
All strap options are complete with MoonSwatch, OMEGA X Swatch and Speedmaster logos. For versatility and customisation, the straps also have a quick-release system and come with a specialised tool so you can mix and match what coloured strap you want with your MoonSwatch.
Speaking of colours, there are 11 bi-colour straps to choose from, like orange/sand rubber, pink/white rubber and dark blue/green rubber. Wearers can make a number of combinations with each strap and each MoonSwatch. Of course, there are also options that perfectly match each MoonSwatch, for example, the MoonSwatch Mission to Mars would match the red/white rubber strap. But the choice is yours!
All 11 colours of the new MoonSwatch straps are available to buy at Swatch for £38 / $45 each.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
I'll always defend this sci-fi action flick – and it's on Prime Video now
Jurassic World was a fun reboot, and well worth your time
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Try this no-squat lower body workout for more defined legs and glutes
10 minutes is all it takes to activate and strengthen your lower body
By Matt Kollat Published
-
OMEGA puts the Moon on your wrist with new Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite
OMEGA adds two new Moonphase Meteorite watches to its Speedmaster line-up
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This Piaget watch is the most intricate timepiece I’ve ever seen – but you won’t get one
Piaget announces new Altiplano Skeleton Métier d’Art watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
New Swatch watches celebrate the Year of the Snake
These pieces celebrate the 2025 Chinese zodiac symbol
By Sam Cross Published
-
Dior celebrates the Year of the Snake with a rose gold lunar-inspired watch
Dior gives its Grand Soir watch a Year of the Snake-inspired design
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
New Metric by Brew Watches helps you time the perfect espresso
One of my favourite retro watches just got four cool new colour ways
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
OMEGA launches new James Bond-inspired Seamaster Diver in bronze gold
OMEGA’s new Seamaster Diver 300M is a Bond fan’s dream
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
TAG Heuer’s new chronograph celebrates 20 years of Formula 1 and Red Bull Racing
TAG Heuer excites racing fans with limited edition Formula 1 chronograph
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Seiko’s new Presage Japanese Garden watch has a playful cutout that’s truly hypnotising
Seiko expands its Presage Japanese Garden series with two new watches
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published