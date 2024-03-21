The Snoopy MoonSwatch is finally here and I am in love

Trends have always existed among the best watches on the market. While some pieces have a timeless air to them, many others go through peaks and troughs in their popularity.

We can see that right now. The swathes of integrated bracelet steel sports watches on the market come from the popularity of models like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the Patek Phillippe Nautilus. That trickles down to more affordable tiers, with models like the Tissot PRX and the Christopher Ward The Twelve.

If we're talking about trendy watches, we have to talk about the MoonSwatch. It's tough to think of another timepiece which has captured the zeitgeist in quite the same way.

The launch saw queues around the block and near-riot conditions as users scrabbled to get their hands on pieces. That led to stores closing early and some frankly insane resale prices.

Now, the latest version of the series has been released – and it's quite possibly the most exciting one yet. We've been hearing rumours about the Snoopy MoonSwatch for a while now, and it's finally here.

The model employs a stark white dial – similar to the latest Omega Speedmaster model in the range. Of course, there is also a cartoon dog employed on the dial.

You'll find Snoopy twice in the 2 o'clock sub-dial, resting in the moons of a moon phase complication. That's a big deal, and the first time we've seen that complication in the range.

That's not all, either. Turn out the lights, and a secret message can be found in the middle of the disc. That reads, "I can't sleep without a night light!"

The price is tipped to be $310, with the model set to be available from the 26th of March. That's a significant date, as it marks two years since the range debuted.

It also looks likely to be part of the core model range. That will come as a relief to fans, who will undoubtedly want to get hands on with one – I know I certainly do! As ever, if you want to pick one up, you'll need to go in person to selected Swatch boutiques.