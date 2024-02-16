Tissot PRX gets a snazzy new design with help from a rapper and NBA star

If you were in charge of crafted a redesign of one of the most iconic watches of the modern era, who would you get to assist? Given the prevalence of high-end timepieces worn by rappers and basketball players, I think I might start there.

That's exactly the route Tissot have taken here. Teaming up with NBA star Damien Lilllard – also known as Dame D.O.L.L.A. in the hip-hop scene – the brand have crafted a special edition version of their iconic Tissot PRX.

The model takes the iconic silhouette of the PRX, but adds a host of tasteful touches. The dial, for example, loses the original waffle texture in favour of a black dial embossed with the number '0'. That's a nod to Lillard's jersey number in the NBA.

(Image credit: Tissot)

You'll also find Damien's monogram on the seconds hand. That's a large 'D' symbol, which acts as a counterweight on the hand. The changes continue inside the flange of the watch, too.

There, the four corners are engraved with different words and acronyms to do with Lillard's life. In the top left and right, you'll find the words 'Dame' and 'Time'. Those relate to Lillard's signature catchphrase on the court.

The bottom corners then contain a duo of acronyms. 'DDKK' in the bottom right relates to family members of his, while the 'YKWTII' stands for 'you know what time it is'.

(Image credit: Tissot)

On the display caseback, a silhouette of his famous celebration can be found. That sits atop the Powermatic 80 movement, which should offer reliable, accurate operation.

The case and bracelet are all coated in yellow gold PVD, for a stylish look. Paired with the black dial, it's a really sweet looking piece – tastefully altered from the original to give some personality without detracting from the heritage.

If you're looking to get hands on with one, expect to pay £780. That's exactly the same as the regular yellow gold PVD model, making this a neat value proposition. There's no word yet on if this will be limited, but I suspect it will end up being less common than other PRX variants.