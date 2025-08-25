New Mr Jones Watches timepiece celebrates Mexican folk art – but it’s only available for 24 hours!

QUICK SUMMARY Mr Jones Watches has announced its latest limited edition timepiece, Milagritos. Inspired by Mexican folk art and designed by Mariana Calderón, the watch is only available for 24 hours.

Mr Jones Watches is back with another limited edition timepiece which is just as weird and whacky as the brand’s line-up of best watches . Inspired by Mexican folk art, Mr Jones Watches new Milagritos is colourful and hides a slithery customer underneath its bold dial – but you’ll have to be quick if you want it.

The new Milagritos watch from Mr Jones Watches is designed by London-based writer and Mexican art conservator, Mariana Calderón. Originally from Mexico, Calderón is part of the Mr Jones Watches production team, and has designed its latest timepiece inspired by her upbringing and ‘milagritos’ which are small, decorative charms found in Mexican folk art.

Sticking to the style that Mr Jones Watches is known for, Milagritos has a bold red heart at the centre of the dial, which features a collection of silver metal gilded trinkets. The red heart showcases charms like locks and keys, horse shoe, moon, scissors and four-leaf clover, and a prominent eye looks out from the middle.

(Image credit: Mr Jones Watches)

The red heart overlaps a green and yellow rattlesnake which is meant to protect the milagritos charms. The snake itself slithers around the heart as time passes, as the rattle tail points to the hours, while the head marks the minutes. The bold illustrations sit atop a gold sunray-inspired base.

The silver case measures 40mm and has a crown sat at the three o’clock position. The Mr Jones Watches Milagritos is powered by a single-jewel quartz mechanism, and is finished with an 18mm brown leather strap.

In true Mr Jones Watches style – as is the case with its other limited edition timepieces – the Milagritos watch is only available for 24 hours on Wednesday 27th August, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one. It’s priced at £225 / $275.