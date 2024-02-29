This new bronze dive watch from Bell & Ross will age beautifully

Bell & Ross has revealed a new, limited edition timepiece that matches a striking green dial with a bronze case.

Called the BR 03-92 Diver, the watch is limited to just 999 examples and is available now. It's described as having a “100 percent nautical aesthetic”, and to that end, the watch is water resistant to 300 metres.

I’m keen to see how the watch will look after regular trips into the sea, as bronze watch cases are known to age rather quickly. Buyers will be aware of this, of course, and the way the material develops a unique patina over time adds to the appeal of a bronze watch.

Instead of looking box-fresh for its entire life, this is a watch that will change its appearance markedly, and how each of the 999 examples does so will depend on how and where it's used.

(Image credit: Bell & Ross)

Priced at £4,500, the BR 03-92 Diver has a square, 42 mm case with a unidirectional rotating bezel made from black anodised aluminium. It also features a screw-down crown, a pronounced crown guard and a steel case back. The striking green dial has white hands and hour markers, and a small date window at the half-past-four position. It's protected by a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating.

Inside, the watch houses a calibre BR-CAL 0.302 automatic mechanical movement with 54 hours of power reserve. The watch is presented on a black rubber strap with what Bell & Ross describes as “ultra-resilient black synthetic fabric”.

As is often the case with watches from Bell & Ross, the BR 03-92 Diver is described as having a case inspired by the cockpit instruments of fighter planes, with visual clarity a key component of the overall aesthetic.

The watch is certified to the ISO 6425 standard, meaning it is a true diving watch – this refers to the waterproofing and general toughness, but also how glowing Super-LumiNova is applied to all three hands, the hour markers, and to the rotating bezel for clear visibility underwater.