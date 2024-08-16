Rimac Nevera R is an even faster EV hypercar with 2,107 hp

Rimac, the Croatia electric supercar company, has revealed an even quicker and more powerful version of its Nevera. Called the Nevera R, the car was announced during Monterey Car Week, a five-day extravaganza of car events spread across the Carmel coast of California.

Powered by four electric motors, the Nevera R is fitted with what Rimac describes as a next-generation torque vectoring system, plus advanced brakes and a performance-oriented battery system. Total power output is a massive 2,107 horsepower and Rimac says the car can accelerate to 60 mph in 1.74 seconds.

Arguably even more impressive is how the rate of acceleration continues well into three-figure territory. Rimac claims the Nevera R can hit 124 mph (200 km/h) in 4.38 seconds, and 186 mph (300 km/h) in just 8.66 seconds. In-gear acceleration is equally absurd, with a 62 to 124 mph time of just 2.46 seconds. The top speed is listed as 217 mph, or 256 mph with what Rimac describes as “manufacturer oversight”. So if you want to go flat-out in your Nevera R, you’ll need to speak to the Croatian company first.

(Image credit: Rimac)

While the regular Nevera is intended to be a grand tourer, capable of travelling large distances in relative comfort, Rimac says the R is designed for track driving.

Company boss Mate Rimac said: “We’re relentlessly tweaking to customers’ desires, and many were looking for a car that really emphasises the Nevera’s cornering ability, using all the advanced technology n-board. We responded with the Nevera R: all the DNA of the record-breaking Nevera, but lighter, faster and more focused.”

There’s a greater focus on driving dynamics, Rimac says. Along with a performance-oriented, 108 kWh battery pack, more power and better brakes. The car also looks different, thanks to a body that is lower and sleeker, with new wheels and a larger fixed rear wing, a more aggressive aerodynamics package and a bigger diffuser. This all improves downforce by 15 percent, Rimac says, while aerodynamic efficiency is improved by 10 percent. Lateral grip is up by 5 percent and understeer is down by 10 percent, the company says, thanks to a new set of Michelin Cup 2 tyres.

(Image credit: Rimac)

The car’s new torque vectoring system promises tighter cornering, while the extra downforce means greater stability. There’s also a revised traction control system and the car’s drift mode has been adjusted to accommodate the new tyres, Rimac says.

Just 40 examples of the Nevera R will be made, although it isn’t clear if this is in addition to Rimac’s planned production run of 150 Neveras, or a part of it. A price has not been announced, but the R will surely cost more than the circa-£1.7m Rimac asks for the regular Nevera.