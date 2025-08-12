Have you been looking at the rave reviews given out by tech journalists left, right and centre (including myself) to the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones in recent months, and thinking to yourself: "I'd love a pair, but would much rather double the price to get a handbag into the bargain"?

Well, if so, some unlikely but extremely pleasing news just reached us – Sony has teamed up with the painfully trendy UK fashion brand Chopova Lowena to offer exactly that. You can now buy (either in-store in London or on the official website) the simply named Chopova Lowena DSML Exclusive Alto Headphone Bag Multi for a cool £800.

That money'll get you a pair of Sony WH-1000XM6s in their black colourway, but more importantly for the extra £400 and change, you'll also get a handbag custom-designed to fit the headphones into a fun little clasp on its outside.

You'll still get the superb hard-shell carrying case that the XM6s come with, of course, but for when you want them even more conveniently to hand, and still need to look great, the handbag seems like an interesting solution. It'll ensure that you're just a couple of poppers away from slipping the headphones onto your head.

(Image credit: Sony)

According to Sony's press release for the launch, "Sony looked to Chopova Lowena to merge their fashion credibility with the tech powerhouse’s industry-leading innovation, aiming to create something fun, distinctly original and fashion forward."

I can't argue with that – not least because I can't pretend to actually have heard of Chopova Lowena before today. Still, while the handbag might not be exactly the sort of thing I'd sport (in fact, I'd really rather not), I'm sure there are some big fans of the fashion brand out there who are immediately tempted to pick one up.

If that sounds like you, well, you know where to go now – the bag is available already, and probably doesn't have unlimited stock. If you're keen, you might want to pick one up sooner rather than later.

