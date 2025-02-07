I'm late to Apple TV's best sci-fi – now I'm hooked, just in time for season 2
Severance is really, truly brilliant – and I can't quite believe it's created by Ben Stiller!
I seem to be pretty good at being late to the party when it comes to Apple TV+. There was that Tom Hanks epic movie, Finch, which I discovered three years late – but loved. Somehow I've also managed to sleep on the best Apple Originals sci-fi show, too – until now.
Severance first launched almost exactly two years back, to critical acclaim even then, but I never got around to watching. It's only just in time for its season 2 release – which continues weekly, through until 21 March – that's got everyones tongues wagging and got me to press play on the very first episode. And now I'm totally hooked.
Severance is a sci-fi in its simplest form: workers who have elected to undergo the procedure of severance are unable to access their real life ('outie') memories when in their place of work (as 'innies'). Yet the show is deeply complex beneath its surface, raising various moral and social issues, while continually moving the goalposts of 'reality' – it'll keep you guessing throughout (although the 'big reveals' so far have been fairly obvious to me). What exactly this work is, however, I'm never sure will (or should) be fully revealed – the mystique is a key part of the show.
Severance comes from the mind of Ben Stiller, which I can barely believe given his attachment to a myriad of comedies over the years. The show's generally minimal humour – sure, there are some subtly hilarious scenes, or one-liners narrated from a book – feels at stark contrast to that type-cast expectation. But it certainly reveals Stiller to be a mastermind visionary and director. Hats off also for Jessica Lee Gagné's stunning cinematography, which brings symmetrical interest to otherwise boring architecture, juxtaposed by big close-ups of various stars' faces.
I'm calling Severance the best sci-fi on Apple TV+ because its Rotten Tomatoes score, at 97%, sits it above Silo (92%) or Dark Matter (81%). How I've been this late to the party I have no idea, honestly. It's full of superb actors, too, from Zach Cherry (Fallout, Succession), to Adam Scott (Parks & Recreation), Christopher Walken (needs no introduction!), John Turturro (I mostly recall his part in Mr Deeds), and many more.
Having now just finished the first season, I'm in the perfect position to catch up with Severance's second season in fine form – adding fuel to the fire that Apple TV+ may well be the best streaming service of 2025. I've certainly watched more shows on it than Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ in recent months. And with this show having me so hooked, I don't expect to be flicking through other channels anytime soon. So if you haven't started watching yet and the premise sounds interesting, I thoroughly recommend that you go check out Severance from the beginning.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Three underrated Pilates exercises that will build phenomenal core strength
Remove sit-ups and crunches from your routine and add these instead
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I wish this Amy Schumer movie didn't exist – but it's already Netflix's new no.1
Kinda Pregnant has been critically lambasted
By Mike Lowe Published