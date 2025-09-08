Gymshark has dropped its first-ever workout shoes with a top performance footwear brand

Gymshark may be one of the top gym apparel brands, but one area it hasn’t ventured into is workout shoes – that was until now.

The sports brand has joined forces with performance footwear brand, R.A.D, releasing a limited collection of the brand’s two iconic trainers, the V2 and the R-1.

Both shoes will be released in five limited colourways – including White Silver, Weighted Purple, Pebble Gray and Triple Black – and, of course, they wouldn't be complete without Gymshark’s iconic shark head logo.

Ben Francis, Founder and CEO of Gymshark said the brand has always been more than an athleisure brand, but a gym brand. However, in order to step on the sports shoe scene, it was key that they found the right brand to work with.

“We knew that if we were to bring out a shoe, it needed to not only look great, but also one that was going to perform. One that the community would love and use both in and out of the gym,” he said.

“I’ve been a huge fan of what R.A.D has been doing from the outset - as a brand, Ben and the team have changed the game in the training footwear space. R.A.D® shoes aren’t just built for performance - they also look better than any other performance shoe you’ll find on the gym floor.”

Since R.A.D stepped on the training scene back in 2022, they’ve been seen on the likes of top CrossFit athletes and Hyrox athletes, including Danielle Brandon and Justin Medeiros.

