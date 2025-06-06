Frederique Constant’s limited edition watches feature my favourite watch trend of 2025
Frederique Constant celebrates vintage sports cars with two limited edition watches
QUICK SUMMARY
Frederique Constant has launched the 2025 Classics Vintage Rally Healey collection.
The range includes two new watches with blue dials and sports car accents – they’re both limited to 1,888 pieces each.
Frederique Constant is celebrating its 20 year partnership with British sports car brand, Healey by launching its 2025 Classics Vintage Rally Healey collection. The two limited edition watches include a 36mm date watch and a 42mm chronograph, both of which feature my favourite watch trend of 2025.
The Vintage Rally Healey collection from Frederique Constant is extremely exclusive, as timepieces from the line only launch once every two years. Now for 2025, Frederique Constant is showcasing two timepieces that blend Swiss watchmaking with British motorsport elegance.
The first and smaller watch from the collection is the Vintage Rally Healey Automatic which measures just 36mm, making it perfect for smaller wrists, and both men and women. The Healey Blue colour of the dial is inspired by the Austin-Healey 3000 MK11 BM7 racing car.
Powered by the automatic FC-397 movement, the Vintage Rally Healey Automatic watch has a 38-hour power reserve. The dial has a sunray finish with a date window at six o’clock, and silver and white hour markers. The seconds hand adds a pop of red colour, and a Healey logo sits above the date window. It’s finished with a navy blue calf leather strap.
Blue dials have been a big trend this year, and it’s one of my personal favourites, particularly the lighter, periwinkle blue shades that brands like Jacob & Co, and Laurent Ferrier. The Vintage Rally Healey Automatic has more of a metallic blue shade, while the bigger timepiece from the range uses a slightly bolder shade.
The second watch from the new Frederique Constant collection, the Vintage Rally Healey Chronograph Automatic is bigger and bolder than its sibling. In a 42mm stainless steel case, the watch has two chronograph subdials in a navy blue colour that offsets the Healey blue sunray finished dial. The left chronograph is a seconds counter, while the right chronograph is a minutes counter – both have red and white accents on the hands and graduation.
The FC-397 automatic calibre movement can be seen through the open case back, and offers 62 hours of power and is water resistant to 50 metres. Aside from the chronographs and size, the Vintage Rally Healey Chronograph Automatic has similar accents to the smaller Vintage Rally Healey Automatic, including the Henley logo, silver hands and markers, red seconds hand and navy strap.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Frederique Constant’s Vintage Rally Healey Automatic is priced at £1,295 while the Vintage Rally Healey Chronograph Automatic costs £2,995. Both watches are limited to just 1,888 pieces.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Heavenly Hi-Fi and home cinema are in reach with Elipson's new speakers
10 new Prestige speakers unleashed for Hi-Fi and home cinema upgrades
-
The Altra Lone Peak 9+ trail shoes didn’t work for my marathon, but they’re my new hiking go-to
It’s not the trail runner I hoped for, but it’s an incredible hiker
-
Hublot's watch of the summer is inspired by a luxurious Greek island
And it has an air of a classic race car!
-
New Norqain chronograph uses ice cream to remind us what is most important
This colourful chronograph has an important message
-
New Ulysse Nardin Freak is beautiful in blue
Freak by name. Not by nature.
-
New TAG Heuer Aquaracer dive watches show just how pretty they can be
For a diver with style and substance
-
Zenith upgrades its DEFY Extreme Diver with a bold, bright new colour
Zenith debuts two new dive watches that can handle extreme underwater adventures
-
Tissot Seastar Chronograph has scaled down to a perfect new size
Tissot's new Seastar Chronograph has shrunk!
-
Mr Jones Watches’ Eyecon is seriously trippy – but it’s only available for 24-hours!
It’s in the eye of the beholder…
-
What is a quartz watch and how do they work?
They might not be mechanical marvels, but they’re cheap, reliable and highly accurate.