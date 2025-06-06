Frederique Constant’s limited edition watches feature my favourite watch trend of 2025

QUICK SUMMARY Frederique Constant has launched the 2025 Classics Vintage Rally Healey collection. The range includes two new watches with blue dials and sports car accents – they’re both limited to 1,888 pieces each.

Frederique Constant is celebrating its 20 year partnership with British sports car brand, Healey by launching its 2025 Classics Vintage Rally Healey collection. The two limited edition watches include a 36mm date watch and a 42mm chronograph, both of which feature my favourite watch trend of 2025.

The Vintage Rally Healey collection from Frederique Constant is extremely exclusive, as timepieces from the line only launch once every two years. Now for 2025, Frederique Constant is showcasing two timepieces that blend Swiss watchmaking with British motorsport elegance.

The first and smaller watch from the collection is the Vintage Rally Healey Automatic which measures just 36mm, making it perfect for smaller wrists, and both men and women. The Healey Blue colour of the dial is inspired by the Austin-Healey 3000 MK11 BM7 racing car.

Powered by the automatic FC-397 movement, the Vintage Rally Healey Automatic watch has a 38-hour power reserve. The dial has a sunray finish with a date window at six o’clock, and silver and white hour markers. The seconds hand adds a pop of red colour, and a Healey logo sits above the date window. It’s finished with a navy blue calf leather strap.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Frederique Constant) (Image credit: Frederique Constant)

Blue dials have been a big trend this year, and it’s one of my personal favourites, particularly the lighter, periwinkle blue shades that brands like Jacob & Co, and Laurent Ferrier. The Vintage Rally Healey Automatic has more of a metallic blue shade, while the bigger timepiece from the range uses a slightly bolder shade.

The second watch from the new Frederique Constant collection, the Vintage Rally Healey Chronograph Automatic is bigger and bolder than its sibling. In a 42mm stainless steel case, the watch has two chronograph subdials in a navy blue colour that offsets the Healey blue sunray finished dial. The left chronograph is a seconds counter, while the right chronograph is a minutes counter – both have red and white accents on the hands and graduation.

The FC-397 automatic calibre movement can be seen through the open case back, and offers 62 hours of power and is water resistant to 50 metres. Aside from the chronographs and size, the Vintage Rally Healey Chronograph Automatic has similar accents to the smaller Vintage Rally Healey Automatic, including the Henley logo, silver hands and markers, red seconds hand and navy strap.

