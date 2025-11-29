IKEA's "amazing" sale has 5 products that I've basically wanted forever

I'd been wondering for weeks whether IKEA would join in on the best Black Friday sales this year. Fortunately, the answer is a firm yes – as announced last week, with IKEA Family members getting get some seriously big savings up to 90% off.

Now, after the brand's huge smart home launch earlier this month, I was pretty convinced we wouldn’t see any smart gadgets included in the sale. However, I’ve been proven wrong – because a handful have quietly slipped into the lineup, including ones I've basically wanted since forever.

It’s worth noting that all the smart items discounted come from the Symfonisk range – the IKEA and Sonos collab that’s now discontinued. That explains the price drops, as stock is cleared, but they still work perfectly – and are great deals.

Looking for other deals? There are plenty of options from various UK retailers, just follow the links below: