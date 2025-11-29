IKEA's "amazing" sale has 5 products that I've basically wanted forever
IKEA is my go-to for smart home products – and Symfonisk is where it's at
I'd been wondering for weeks whether IKEA would join in on the best Black Friday sales this year. Fortunately, the answer is a firm yes – as announced last week, with IKEA Family members getting get some seriously big savings up to 90% off.
Now, after the brand's huge smart home launch earlier this month, I was pretty convinced we wouldn’t see any smart gadgets included in the sale. However, I’ve been proven wrong – because a handful have quietly slipped into the lineup, including ones I've basically wanted since forever.
It’s worth noting that all the smart items discounted come from the Symfonisk range – the IKEA and Sonos collab that’s now discontinued. That explains the price drops, as stock is cleared, but they still work perfectly – and are great deals.
Read moreRead less▼
Available in white or black, the Symfonisk picture frame is a WiFi speaker and a picture frame in one, allowing high quality Sonos sound to blend throughout your home.
Read moreRead less▼
This Symfonisk floor lamp provides 180-degree sound and lighting in one, with the bamboo shade giving a warm glow.
Read moreRead less▼
Choose between a white or black speaker and complement with a glass or textile lamp shade, and then enjoy 180-degree sound around your home.
Read moreRead less▼
This floor stand allows you to place SYMFONISK bookshelf speaker wherever you like, and it's perfect for rear speakers in a home theatre system.
Read moreRead less▼
This Symfonisk shelf provides good music, practical storage space and a built-in wireless charger – and now's your last chance to buy it!
Looking for other deals? There are plenty of options from various UK retailers, just follow the links below:
- Best Amazon Black Friday deals
- Currys best Black Friday sales
- Black Friday sales at Argos
- John Lewis' best deals
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.