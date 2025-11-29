IKEA's "amazing" sale has 5 products that I've basically wanted forever

IKEA is my go-to for smart home products – and Symfonisk is where it's at

IKEA Symfonisk range
(Image credit: IKEA)
I'd been wondering for weeks whether IKEA would join in on the best Black Friday sales this year. Fortunately, the answer is a firm yes – as announced last week, with IKEA Family members getting get some seriously big savings up to 90% off.

Now, after the brand's huge smart home launch earlier this month, I was pretty convinced we wouldn’t see any smart gadgets included in the sale. However, I’ve been proven wrong – because a handful have quietly slipped into the lineup, including ones I've basically wanted since forever.

IKEA Symfonisk picture frame with WiFi speaker
Save 55% (£122)
IKEA Symfonisk picture frame with WiFi speaker: was £220 now £98 at IKEA
Available in white or black, the Symfonisk picture frame is a WiFi speaker and a picture frame in one, allowing high quality Sonos sound to blend throughout your home. 

IKEA Symfonisk floor lamp with WiFi speaker
IKEA Symfonisk floor lamp with WiFi speaker: was £229 now £119 at IKEA
This Symfonisk floor lamp provides 180-degree sound and lighting in one, with the bamboo shade giving a warm glow.

IKEA Symfonisk speaker lamp base with WiFi
IKEA Symfonisk speaker lamp base with WiFi: was £145 now £99 at IKEA
Choose between a white or black speaker and complement with a glass or textile lamp shade, and then enjoy 180-degree sound around your home.

IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf speaker floor stand
IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf speaker floor stand: was £29 now £9 at IKEA
This floor stand allows you to place SYMFONISK bookshelf speaker wherever you like, and it's perfect for rear speakers in a home theatre system.

IKEA Symfonisk shelf with wireless charger
IKEA Symfonisk shelf with wireless charger: was £39 now £15 at IKEA
This Symfonisk shelf provides good music, practical storage space and a built-in wireless charger – and now's your last chance to buy it!

Looking for other deals? There are plenty of options from various UK retailers, just follow the links below:

