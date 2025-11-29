Amazon’s Top 100 deals reviewed – everything in my basket this Black Friday

Navigating the best Black Friday deals can be a minefield, as retailer competitiveness in 2025 has been more aggressive than I've ever seen it before – and the sales were very much alive and kicking before Black Friday even officially started.

Besides that, however, the big retailers (such as Amazon) have so many products that it's frankly boring to scour through them. Fortunately, though, I'm here to pick the tech gems out from the masses of entries – digging into Amazon's Top 100 deals specifically.

See Amazon's Top 100 Black Friday deals in full

Much as I'd like to bag every item, however, these are the key best buys that I've added to my basket, before they undergo further consideration – as I don't need to buy two eReaders and a tablet!

But you'll no doubt find some tech must-haves among my curated selection below, which I'll be updating throughout the Black Friday weekend until Cyber Monday on 1 December – and only based on Amazon's relevant Top 100 sellers.

Best Black Friday deals: Highlights

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best headphones

Save 34% (£100.99) Sony WH-1000XM5: was £299.99 now £199 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Sony's 5-star headphones are among the best in the business – especially when it comes to active noise-cancelling (ANC). There is a newer model, the XM6, with a different design, but the last-gen is no slouch, sounds great, and while it doesn't offer a folding design, it still looks and feels every bit the flagship.

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best speakers

Save 45% (£57.99) JBL Flip 6: was £129.99 now £72 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A more recent entry to Amazon's Top 100 list, JBL's superb little speaker has snuck into the list – and a worthy entry it is indeed! It's a rugged portable Bluetooth speaker, which won't let dust, sand or water bother its goal of always delivering punchy output. Bass is impressive considering its size, thanks to side-positioned radiators that have lots of room to move (you can watch them flex as your fave tunes play).

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best phones

Save 31% (£153.05) Google Pixel 9a: was £499 now £345.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Nowhere else is selling the mid-level Google Android phone quite this cheaply, giving Amazon the upper hand. It's a great budget handset, with easy-to-use software, loads of AI feature to improve your experience and photography, and lots of attractive colourways to pick from too. Update 29 Nov: The price just dipped again, ensuring Amazon is the lowest-priced source

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best Kindles

Save 33% (£35) Amazon Kindle (with ads): was £104.99 now £69.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This eReader is great for what it's designed to do: reading eBooks. Amazon is the best in the business with this product line, the entry-level Kindle – this being the current version – an ideal product for poolside reading on holiday, bedside reading with a lamp on, or as a great gift for another book-lover. Without ads version: £79.99

Save 21% (£35) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (no ads): was £169.99 now £134.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If the base Kindle doesn't satisfy you as there's no built-in lighting, then the Paperwhite is here to save the day. There's a big discount on the version without built-in adverts interrupting your reading, making this the best Kindle for most people – if you can afford the extra cover price.

Save 28% (£120) Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £429.99 now £309.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A new entry for Saturday 29th November shows that not only are Amazon's more entry-level Kindle models getting purchased, so is the pricier and more adept Scribe. This version, as you can see from the image, adds a stylus, so you can scrawl notes on the E Ink surface, giving this Kindle a much wider remit than just eBook reader.

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best tablets

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best gaming buys

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best laptops

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best TVs