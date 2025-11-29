Amazon’s Top 100 deals reviewed – everything in my basket this Black Friday
Today's best Black Friday buys at Amazon from its Top 100 selection
Navigating the best Black Friday deals can be a minefield, as retailer competitiveness in 2025 has been more aggressive than I've ever seen it before – and the sales were very much alive and kicking before Black Friday even officially started.
Besides that, however, the big retailers (such as Amazon) have so many products that it's frankly boring to scour through them. Fortunately, though, I'm here to pick the tech gems out from the masses of entries – digging into Amazon's Top 100 deals specifically.
See Amazon's Top 100 Black Friday deals in full
Much as I'd like to bag every item, however, these are the key best buys that I've added to my basket, before they undergo further consideration – as I don't need to buy two eReaders and a tablet!
But you'll no doubt find some tech must-haves among my curated selection below, which I'll be updating throughout the Black Friday weekend until Cyber Monday on 1 December – and only based on Amazon's relevant Top 100 sellers.
Best Black Friday deals: Highlights
Amazon Top 100 deals: Best headphones
If you've been looking for some over-ear headphones then Beats' massive sound and decent active noise-cancelling (ANC) make them worth their original cover price – now they're less than half price, however, these are a certified bargain.
Update 27 November: Amazon has price-matched Argos' £99 deal
You see AirPods in many people's ears for good reason – Apple's in-ears are simply great. With easy connectivity and great sound, the only addition you could likely want is active noise-cancelling (ANC) – which Amazon also has offer (albeit not in the Top 100), priced at £149.
Sony's 5-star headphones are among the best in the business – especially when it comes to active noise-cancelling (ANC). There is a newer model, the XM6, with a different design, but the last-gen is no slouch, sounds great, and while it doesn't offer a folding design, it still looks and feels every bit the flagship.
If the non-folding design of the cheaper XM5 model doesn't do it for you, then Sony's upgraded and latest headphones do feature a folding design. Also expect the best active noise-cancelling (ANC) you've ever experienced and impeccable sound quality, too.
Amazon Top 100 deals: Best speakers
A more recent entry to Amazon's Top 100 list, JBL's superb little speaker has snuck into the list – and a worthy entry it is indeed! It's a rugged portable Bluetooth speaker, which won't let dust, sand or water bother its goal of always delivering punchy output. Bass is impressive considering its size, thanks to side-positioned radiators that have lots of room to move (you can watch them flex as your fave tunes play).
Amazon Top 100 deals: Best phones
Nowhere else is selling the mid-level Google Android phone quite this cheaply, giving Amazon the upper hand. It's a great budget handset, with easy-to-use software, loads of AI feature to improve your experience and photography, and lots of attractive colourways to pick from too.
Update 29 Nov: The price just dipped again, ensuring Amazon is the lowest-priced source
Amazon Top 100 deals: Best Kindles
This eReader is great for what it's designed to do: reading eBooks. Amazon is the best in the business with this product line, the entry-level Kindle – this being the current version – an ideal product for poolside reading on holiday, bedside reading with a lamp on, or as a great gift for another book-lover.
If the base Kindle doesn't satisfy you as there's no built-in lighting, then the Paperwhite is here to save the day. There's a big discount on the version without built-in adverts interrupting your reading, making this the best Kindle for most people – if you can afford the extra cover price.
A new entry for Saturday 29th November shows that not only are Amazon's more entry-level Kindle models getting purchased, so is the pricier and more adept Scribe. This version, as you can see from the image, adds a stylus, so you can scrawl notes on the E Ink surface, giving this Kindle a much wider remit than just eBook reader.
Amazon Top 100 deals: Best tablets
The 8-inch version of Amazon's entry-level tablet has a massive 60% off its RRP. An ideal product for streaming, browsing and basic apps. Note, however, that Amazon's tablet runs a software layer over the top – which prevents access to the full Google Play library. As such, you're somewhat restricted to what's accessible, but if this is for the whole family or your kids, that could be a great child-lock benefit.
Price match: John Lewis £39.99 | Currys £39.99 | Argos £39.99
It's about time one retailer scratched a triple-figure discount from an Apple iPad. Finally, however, that's happened with this tasty reduction on the much sought-after 11-inch iPad Air. Not sure which iPad is for you – read T3's Best iPad guide for extra info.
Amazon Top 100 deals: Best gaming buys
Sony has put out masses of hardware deals for Black Friday, with the original PS5 taking a good cut.
It's not as low as the PS5 Digital Edition, but that's now sold out.
However, outside of Amazon, these PS5 deals are well worth considering too:
Argos: PS5 Pro was £699.99, now £569.99 [SAVE £130] | Very.co.uk: PS5 Digital + Disc Drive + COD BLOPS7: was £549, now £389
The pro controller for your PlayStation 5 neem something you've always wanted? It's much better weighted, more responsive, and you can add a variety of tailored adjustments to it, too. It's usually very pricey, mind, but Amazon has cut 25% from the asking price.
Price matched: John Lewis £149 – in white | Very.co.uk £149 – Midnight Black only
Amazon Top 100 deals: Best laptops
A go-to favourite at T3 for the Black Friday sales, Lenovo's affordable entry-level laptop has frequently appeared on offer. But it's never been this cheap – as I've checked on CamelCamelCamel – making this already affordable Windows machine the best deal that it's ever been.
Amazon Top 100 deals: Best TVs
This one won't last long, as it's a Lightning Deal and most stock is claimed – but if you're quick you might be in luck. This giant reduction on Hisense's Mini-LED TV might be the best Black Friday TV bargain of the lot this year.
Update 29 Nov: The price has increased from £429 to £499, but it's still a good deal