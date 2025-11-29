I hate to say this but these might be the best Patagonia deals I've seen all week – and there are nearly 200 of them

Up to 50% of Patagonia gear? And available in more than one size, too

Patagonia store in Shanghai, China
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in Deals

Up until I stumbled upon Ellis Brigham's Patagonia sale, I thought I'd seen everything Black Friday has to offer in 2025. Most retailers started offering discounts in early November, leaving nothing for when actual Black Friday rolls around.

Shop all Patagonia deals in Ellis Brigham's Black Friday sale

Patagonia AlpLight Down Pullover (Men's)
Save 50%
Patagonia AlpLight Down Pullover (Men's): was £239.99 now £120 at Ellis Brigham
Read moreRead less

A minimal, lightweight down pullover that delivers effective insulation without bulk.

View Deal
Patagonia Downdrift Down Jacket (Men's)
Save 40%
Patagonia Downdrift Down Jacket (Men's): was £320 now £192 at Ellis Brigham
Read moreRead less

A down-insulated jacket that balances warmth and mobility, a solid choice for cold-weather hikes, travel or everyday urban wear.

View Deal
Patagonia GORE-TEX Alpine Suit
Save 40%
Patagonia GORE-TEX Alpine Suit: was £900 now £540 at Ellis Brigham
Read moreRead less

A fully waterproof, mountain-ready shell suit built from GORE-TEX fabric for serious alpine expeditions, combining durable weather protection with technical design.

View Deal
Image
Patagonia Recycled Wool Crewneck Sweater (Women's)
Read moreRead less

A cosy, sustainably-made wool sweater that provides natural warmth and comfort for casual wear or layering in colder months.

Patagonia Snowdrifter Jacket (Women's)
Save 40%
Patagonia Snowdrifter Jacket (Women's): was £399 now £239.40 at Ellis Brigham
Read moreRead less

A technical outer shell built for snow-sport performance, offering robust weather protection and insulation for winter conditions.

View Deal
Patagonia Storm Shift GORE-TEX Pants (Women's)
Save 40%
Patagonia Storm Shift GORE-TEX Pants (Women's): was £359 now £215.40 at Ellis Brigham
Read moreRead less

Waterproof and windproof GORE-TEX ePE ski/snow pants built to keep you dry and protected on all-mountain adventures, even in harsh conditions.

View Deal
Image
Patagonia Terravia Pack 14L
Read moreRead less

A compact, durable daypack that’s versatile for hiking, travel or everyday carrying.

Patagonia R1 Air Full-Zip Hoody (Men's)
Save 30%
Patagonia R1 Air Full-Zip Hoody (Men's): was £140 now £98 at Ellis Brigham
Read moreRead less

A lightweight, breathable, quick-drying technical fleece hoody designed for active layering on cool, move-heavy days outdoors.

View Deal
Patagonia Retro Pile Jacket
Save 30%
Patagonia Retro Pile Jacket: was £140 now £98 at Ellis Brigham
Read moreRead less

A plush, 100 % recycled polyester fleece jacket that delivers dependable warmth and comfort.

View Deal
Patagonia Down Sweater Hoody (Men's)
Save 30%
Patagonia Down Sweater Hoody (Men's): was £260 now £182 at Ellis Brigham
Read moreRead less

A lightweight, windproof hoody packed with 800-fill goose down, offering cosy warmth and packability for hikes, climbing or everyday wear.

View Deal

Ellis Brigham Black Friday sale: what to look out for

Ellis Brigham typically runs its Black Friday sale right at the end of November, with the 2025 event beginning on Friday, 28 November. In previous years, the retailer has also rolled out early discounts in the days leading up to the main date, so shoppers often start seeing price drops from mid- to late November across ski gear, outdoor apparel and equipment.

Shop all Patagonia deals in Ellis Brigham's Black Friday sale

The retailer does offer a price-match promise, giving customers the chance to request up to 50% off when they find the same item cheaper at a qualifying UK-based competitor. The product must be identical and in stock, but it’s a useful way to ensure you’re getting the best possible deal on big-ticket items like jackets, boots and technical gear.

Returns are straightforward: Ellis Brigham gives customers 30 days from the day they receive their order to send items back, as long as everything is new, unused and in its original condition. Refunds are processed once the gear has been inspected, making it a relatively hassle-free policy for anyone shopping during the sale period.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.