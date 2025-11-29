I hate to say this but these might be the best Patagonia deals I've seen all week – and there are nearly 200 of them
Up to 50% of Patagonia gear? And available in more than one size, too
Up until I stumbled upon Ellis Brigham's Patagonia sale, I thought I'd seen everything Black Friday has to offer in 2025. Most retailers started offering discounts in early November, leaving nothing for when actual Black Friday rolls around.
Shop all Patagonia deals in Ellis Brigham's Black Friday sale
Thankfully, there are not only good deals out there still, but they are amazingly good. Ellis Brigham really pushed the boat out this year, selling quality Patagonia gear like it was an in-house brand. Except it isn't!
I will always recommend Patagonia gear, even at full price, so having 50% off some of these jackets and fleeces is a real treat. Best of all, unlike many sneaky outlet sales that only have one XXS left, Ellis Brigham's sale features a ton of sizes.
Below are my highlights from the sale, but if you wish, you can browse all 180 or so Patagonia offers by clicking or tapping on the link above.
A minimal, lightweight down pullover that delivers effective insulation without bulk.
A down-insulated jacket that balances warmth and mobility, a solid choice for cold-weather hikes, travel or everyday urban wear.
A fully waterproof, mountain-ready shell suit built from GORE-TEX fabric for serious alpine expeditions, combining durable weather protection with technical design.
A cosy, sustainably-made wool sweater that provides natural warmth and comfort for casual wear or layering in colder months.
A technical outer shell built for snow-sport performance, offering robust weather protection and insulation for winter conditions.
Waterproof and windproof GORE-TEX ePE ski/snow pants built to keep you dry and protected on all-mountain adventures, even in harsh conditions.
A compact, durable daypack that’s versatile for hiking, travel or everyday carrying.
A lightweight, breathable, quick-drying technical fleece hoody designed for active layering on cool, move-heavy days outdoors.
A plush, 100 % recycled polyester fleece jacket that delivers dependable warmth and comfort.
A lightweight, windproof hoody packed with 800-fill goose down, offering cosy warmth and packability for hikes, climbing or everyday wear.
Ellis Brigham Black Friday sale: what to look out for
Ellis Brigham typically runs its Black Friday sale right at the end of November, with the 2025 event beginning on Friday, 28 November. In previous years, the retailer has also rolled out early discounts in the days leading up to the main date, so shoppers often start seeing price drops from mid- to late November across ski gear, outdoor apparel and equipment.
The retailer does offer a price-match promise, giving customers the chance to request up to 50% off when they find the same item cheaper at a qualifying UK-based competitor. The product must be identical and in stock, but it’s a useful way to ensure you’re getting the best possible deal on big-ticket items like jackets, boots and technical gear.
Returns are straightforward: Ellis Brigham gives customers 30 days from the day they receive their order to send items back, as long as everything is new, unused and in its original condition. Refunds are processed once the gear has been inspected, making it a relatively hassle-free policy for anyone shopping during the sale period.
