In an unexpected move, Patagonia refreshes its popular backpack for 2026

Patagonia appears to have updated one of its most popular everyday backpacks for 2026, and in classic Patagonia fashion, forgot to tell anybody about it.

The Refugio Daypack 30L is now listed as new on the brand’s website, sporting a noticeably revised design.

While the Refugio name has been part of Patagonia’s backpack lineup for years, the current 30-litre version differs from earlier iterations seen in reviews and retailer listings.

Previous versions of the Refugio Daypack earned a strong reputation as a reliable, affordable all-rounder, widely used by commuters, students and outdoor users.



The new Refugio 30L replaces the previous front bungee cord system with a large stretch-mesh stash pocket, giving the pack a cleaner, more commuter-friendly look while retaining its outdoorsy credentials.

The updated pack also features reworked side mesh pockets, a streamlined front panel and refreshed colourways, including Patagonia’s bold Kaleido patterns.

A familiar name, well travelled

Despite these changes, the backpack's core concept of versatility remains the same.

As such, the Refugio 30L is designed to work equally well for daily commuting, travel and light outdoor use.

In terms of specs, the bag offers 30 litres of capacity and includes Patagonia’s separate padded laptop sleeve, as well as a hydration hanger and pass-through access.

The pack is made from recycled materials, in line with Patagonia’s ongoing sustainability push, and retains a lightweight frame and a breathable back panel for all-day comfort.

One telling sign that this is a genuinely new revision is the absence of customer reviews on Patagonia’s product page.

You won't find many listings on the brand's website, unless the product has recently been added to the mix.

The updated Refugio Daypack 30L is available now in six colours from Patagonia US for the recommended retail price of $135.