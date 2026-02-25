I've used the latest Dryrobe, and it's the most technical one yet

The Dryrobe Nexus is here

When you're a company like Dryrobe, innovating always has a bit of risk involved. While it has expanded its roster of products beyond the change robes that made it famous, every time it launches a new mainline Dryrobe, it has to be careful not to depart from its core offering too far.

That explains why the Dryrobe Nexus, its latest high-end robe, feels pretty familiar to those who've worn one before, albeit with some really nice upgrades to make it more weatherproof than ever before.

The robe, unveiled today and coming in at £225, is an impressively subtle evolution of what's come before, and won't replace anything in Dryrobe's lineup. Rather, it's just aimed at those outdoors enthusiasts who want more waterproofing from their towel robe.

You can order a Nexus direct from Dryrobe today, and you'll see on its storefront that this is now basically the most premium option from what was already perhaps the most premium change robe brand on the market. It comes in two colourways – one with a two-tone camo finish, and one in a stealthier all-black version.

