Philips Hue's Black Friday sale has officially arrived – here are 10 gadgets worth grabbing now
There’s a huge range of offers this year, from smart lights to security cameras
Philips Hue has officially launched its 2025 Black Friday sale, which means you can finally grab a bargain on everything from its best smart lights to its Secure smart security lineup. The official Hue store only has a handful of single item discounts, because the main focus this year is a mix-and-match offer which lets you choose any two or more products and get 30% off your total.
It’s a great deal if you’re building out your smart home, and you can browse all the eligible products in one place. However, if you’re just after a single item, don’t worry –we’ve rounded up the best standalone Philips Hue deals from other retailers below.
Read on to find discounts on everything from smart bulbs to security devices, and don’t forget to check out our main Black Friday Philips Hue deals hub as well.
Read moreRead less▼
Suitable for most light fixtures, these two E27 smart LED bulbs offer white light and all the colours in between, as well as instant wireless dimming.
Read moreRead less▼
Place these six GU10 smart LED bulbs in any spotlight to get instant wireless dimming, as well as white and colour light in any room.
Read moreRead less▼
We love these lights because they’re built to last, with a 25,000-hour lifespan and a programmable timer that switches on automatically when it gets dark.
Read moreRead less▼
Designed for surround lighting, the Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC is great for gaming. All lengths are included in the sale, so check it out before making any purchases.
Read moreRead less▼
The Festavia string lights are perfect for the festive season, and they're hardly ever on sale, so grab this rare deal whilst you still can.
Read moreRead less▼
The Philips Hue Smart Plug lets you turn any light or lamp into a smart light and control it using the Hue app on your smart device. This 2-pack also works out at less than £18 each, which is one of the best prices we've seen.
Read moreRead less▼
This wired home security camera is easy to mount and install in any home, and has a clear 1080p HD live stream, integrated sound alarm and a 90 metre maximum range.
Read moreRead less▼
The Secure Flood Light Camera has a high 2250-lumen output, an integrated 1080p camera with night vision and two-way talk.
Read moreRead less▼
With so many Philips Hue starter kit deals already sold out, this is a rare gem worth jumping on whilst it’s still around.
Read moreRead less▼
The Signe table lamp gives you that gorgeous seamless gradient of multiple colours at once, but in a smaller, more practical format that actually fits on a desk or side table.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.