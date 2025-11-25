Philips Hue's Black Friday sale has officially arrived – here are 10 gadgets worth grabbing now

Philips Hue has officially launched its 2025 Black Friday sale, which means you can finally grab a bargain on everything from its best smart lights to its Secure smart security lineup. The official Hue store only has a handful of single item discounts, because the main focus this year is a mix-and-match offer which lets you choose any two or more products and get 30% off your total.

It’s a great deal if you’re building out your smart home, and you can browse all the eligible products in one place. However, if you’re just after a single item, don’t worry –we’ve rounded up the best standalone Philips Hue deals from other retailers below.

Read on to find discounts on everything from smart bulbs to security devices, and don’t forget to check out our main Black Friday Philips Hue deals hub as well.

Philips Hue Smart Plug (2 pack): was £59.98 now £35.98 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ The Philips Hue Smart Plug lets you turn any light or lamp into a smart light and control it using the Hue app on your smart device. This 2-pack also works out at less than £18 each, which is one of the best prices we've seen.