Philips Hue's Black Friday sale has officially arrived – here are 10 gadgets worth grabbing now

There’s a huge range of offers this year, from smart lights to security cameras

Philips Hue deals
By
published
in Deals

Philips Hue has officially launched its 2025 Black Friday sale, which means you can finally grab a bargain on everything from its best smart lights to its Secure smart security lineup. The official Hue store only has a handful of single item discounts, because the main focus this year is a mix-and-match offer which lets you choose any two or more products and get 30% off your total.

It’s a great deal if you’re building out your smart home, and you can browse all the eligible products in one place. However, if you’re just after a single item, don’t worry –we’ve rounded up the best standalone Philips Hue deals from other retailers below.

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance E27 (2 pack)
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance E27 (2 pack): was £84.99 now £64.79 at Amazon
Suitable for most light fixtures, these two E27 smart LED bulbs offer white light and all the colours in between, as well as instant wireless dimming.

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Spotlight GU10 (6 pack)
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Spotlight GU10 (6 pack): was £269.98 now £149.98 at John Lewis
Place these six GU10 smart LED bulbs in any spotlight to get instant wireless dimming, as well as white and colour light in any room.

Philips Hue Ambiance Appear White & Colour Outdoor Wall Light (2-pack)
Philips Hue Ambiance Appear White & Colour Outdoor Wall Light (2-pack): was £264 now £189 at Currys
We love these lights because they’re built to last, with a 25,000-hour lifespan and a programmable timer that switches on automatically when it gets dark.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC : was £129.99 now £77.99 at Philips Hue
Designed for surround lighting, the Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC is great for gaming. All lengths are included in the sale, so check it out before making any purchases.

Philips Hue Festavia String Lights 500 LEDs
Philips Hue Festavia String Lights 500 LEDs: was £319.99 now £220.50 at very.co.uk
The Festavia string lights are perfect for the festive season, and they're hardly ever on sale, so grab this rare deal whilst you still can.

Philips Hue Smart Plug (2 pack)
Philips Hue Smart Plug (2 pack): was £59.98 now £35.98 at Argos
The Philips Hue Smart Plug lets you turn any light or lamp into a smart light and control it using the Hue app on your smart device. This 2-pack also works out at less than £18 each, which is one of the best prices we've seen.

Philips Hue Secure Wired Smart Security Camera
Philips Hue Secure Wired Smart Security Camera: was £129.99 now £90.99 at John Lewis
This wired home security camera is easy to mount and install in any home, and has a clear 1080p HD live stream, integrated sound alarm and a 90 metre maximum range.

Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera
Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera: was £259.99 now £181.99 at Philips Hue
The Secure Flood Light Camera has a high 2250-lumen output, an integrated 1080p camera with night vision and two-way talk.

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance E27 Starter Kit
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance E27 Starter Kit: was £129.99 now £77.99 at Currys
With so many Philips Hue starter kit deals already sold out, this is a rare gem worth jumping on whilst it’s still around.

Philips Hue Signe White and Colour Ambiance Gradient Table Lamp
Philips Hue Signe White and Colour Ambiance Gradient Table Lamp: was £189.99 now £132.99 at Amazon
The Signe table lamp gives you that gorgeous seamless gradient of multiple colours at once, but in a smaller, more practical format that actually fits on a desk or side table. 

Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

