These are the best Apple Black Friday deals to buy right now
From Apple Watch and AirPods to MacBooks and iPads, there are discounts across the board
Apple famously doesn't do discounts, either in its Apple stores or on the website, though many Apple devices are reduced across other retailers during Black Friday.
Instead, as part of its shopping event, which runs from 28 November to 1 December, Apple stores do offer a gift card when you buy a product either online or in person, which can range from £40 to £200 depending on the product. This gift card can then be used against future purchases.
If you want actual money off products, you'll need to shop around other retailers. Often, by looking at previous generations of products, you can make some big savings on a range of devices, from iPads and MacBooks to the Apple Watch, AirPods and accessories.
We've rounded up some of the best Apple deals available right now, across all product types.
MacBook and iPad
Read moreRead less▼
A favourite of T3's Tech Editor, and fitted with the more powerful M2 chip, the 2022 edition of the MacBook Air is a lightweight laptop with heavyweight performance. Battery life is frankly superb, while it's always as silent as a mouse.
Read moreRead less▼
The most recent MacBook Air model is extremely slick and great value.
Read moreRead less▼
The iPad Air is the best model for most people and this M2 model is more than powerful enough for general use. The largest 1TB version has a big discount right now making it the cheapest in the range.
Read moreRead less▼
If you want an iPad as a laptop replacement, this 13-inch Air is the one to go for.
Read moreRead less▼
The entry-level iPad is a great option for general use. Now with an A16 chip, it's fast and affordable.
Apple Watch
Read moreRead less▼
The entry-level Apple watch still has a great spec, with a retina OLED display, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, fall and crash detection and 50m water resistance.
Read moreRead less▼
This 2024 model remains an excellent choice, with a 46mm case and a 30% bigger display than the Series 9.
Read moreRead less▼
Though a considerably older model, the 44mm Series 6 has a stainless steel casing, which is harder wearing and looks far more premium.
AirPods
Read moreRead less▼
The last generation of AirPods Pro feature great sound and noise cancellation as well as a new hearing aid feature and spatial audio support.
Read moreRead less▼
The latest generation of the standard AirPods sound incredible. While you can buy them with noise cancellation, these are without, but for general use, they're still great.
Accessories
Read moreRead less▼
Shockproof clear case to protect your new phone, now for less.
Read moreRead less▼
Another great option for a clear case with plenty of protection.