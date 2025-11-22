These are the best Apple Black Friday deals to buy right now

From Apple Watch and AirPods to MacBooks and iPads, there are discounts across the board

Apple Watch
(Image credit: Apple)
Apple famously doesn't do discounts, either in its Apple stores or on the website, though many Apple devices are reduced across other retailers during Black Friday.

Instead, as part of its shopping event, which runs from 28 November to 1 December, Apple stores do offer a gift card when you buy a product either online or in person, which can range from £40 to £200 depending on the product. This gift card can then be used against future purchases.

MacBook and iPad

Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
Save £150
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022: was £849 now £699 at John Lewis
A favourite of T3's Tech Editor, and fitted with the more powerful M2 chip, the 2022 edition of the MacBook Air is a lightweight laptop with heavyweight performance. Battery life is frankly superb, while it's always as silent as a mouse.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4
Save 10%
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4: was £999 now £899 at EE
The most recent MacBook Air model is extremely slick and great value.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) 1TB
Save 14%
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) 1TB: was £741.48 now £634 at Amazon
The iPad Air is the best model for most people and this M2 model is more than powerful enough for general use. The largest 1TB version has a big discount right now making it the cheapest in the range.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) 1TB
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) 1TB: was £1,249 now £998 at Amazon
If you want an iPad as a laptop replacement, this 13-inch Air is the one to go for.

Apple iPad 11-inch 128GB
Save 9%
Apple iPad 11-inch 128GB: was £329 now £299 at Currys
The entry-level iPad is a great option for general use. Now with an A16 chip, it's fast and affordable.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE (gen 2)
Save 11%
Apple Watch SE (gen 2): was £179 now £159 at very.co.uk
The entry-level Apple watch still has a great spec, with a retina OLED display, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, fall and crash detection and 50m water resistance.

Apple Watch Series 10
Save 11%
Apple Watch Series 10: was £449 now £398 at Amazon
This 2024 model remains an excellent choice, with a 46mm case and a 30% bigger display than the Series 9.

Apple Watch Series 6 Stainless Steel
Save 38%
Apple Watch Series 6 Stainless Steel: was £749 now £466 at Amazon
Though a considerably older model, the 44mm Series 6 has a stainless steel casing, which is harder wearing and looks far more premium.

AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Save 15%
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £199 now £169 at Amazon
The last generation of AirPods Pro feature great sound and noise cancellation as well as a new hearing aid feature and spatial audio support.

Apple AirPods 4
Save 17%
Apple AirPods 4: was £119 now £99 at John Lewis
The latest generation of the standard AirPods sound incredible. While you can buy them with noise cancellation, these are without, but for general use, they're still great.

Accessories

Mous Clear case for iPhone 17
Save 20%
Mous Clear case for iPhone 17 : was £59.99 now £47.99 at Amazon
Shockproof clear case to protect your new phone, now for less.

Casetify Compact Magsafe case for iPhone 17 Pro
Save 15%
Casetify Compact Magsafe case for iPhone 17 Pro: was £52 now £44.20 at Amazon
Another great option for a clear case with plenty of protection.

