These are the best Apple Black Friday deals to buy right now

Apple famously doesn't do discounts, either in its Apple stores or on the website, though many Apple devices are reduced across other retailers during Black Friday.

Instead, as part of its shopping event, which runs from 28 November to 1 December, Apple stores do offer a gift card when you buy a product either online or in person, which can range from £40 to £200 depending on the product. This gift card can then be used against future purchases.

If you want actual money off products, you'll need to shop around other retailers. Often, by looking at previous generations of products, you can make some big savings on a range of devices, from iPads and MacBooks to the Apple Watch, AirPods and accessories.

We've rounded up some of the best Apple deals available right now, across all product types.

MacBook and iPad

Save 14% Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) 1TB: was £741.48 now £634 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The iPad Air is the best model for most people and this M2 model is more than powerful enough for general use. The largest 1TB version has a big discount right now making it the cheapest in the range.

Apple Watch

AirPods

Save 15% Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £199 now £169 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The last generation of AirPods Pro feature great sound and noise cancellation as well as a new hearing aid feature and spatial audio support.

Save 17% Apple AirPods 4: was £119 now £99 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ The latest generation of the standard AirPods sound incredible. While you can buy them with noise cancellation, these are without, but for general use, they're still great.