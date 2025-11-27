Best Black Friday deals on men's fragrances and colognes – hand-picked deals from T3's fragrance expert, including Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier and more

Refresh

Thanks a million! (Image credit: LOOKFANTASTIC) If you're a gent of a certain age, Paco Rabanne's One Million will either strike fear into your heart or give you a nostalgic flashback. This bottle was everywhere back in the day – two of my four siblings wore it, and while it's hardly the best dataset ever, it's representatively equivalent to 50% of the population! LOOKFANTASTIC is currently selling the Parfum Intense bottle for half price, meaning you can snag 100ml for just £54.

The OG fragrance, now 20% off (Image credit: Sam Cross) It's not possible to talk scent without a mention for Acqua di Parma's Colonia. The bottle is over a century old, and has formed the cornerstone for fresh, citrus scents since before we had Transatlantic flight. For that reason, it's always in my rotation, and it should be in your too. SpaceNK has the original marked down by 20%, costing just £86.40.

Perfectly priced Prada (Image credit: Boots) You know those bottles you smell once and they just stick with you forever? Well, that's exactly what Prada's Luna Rossa Ocean did for me. I can still remember the scent, and yet I've never tempted myself into buying a bottle. Maybe that'll change this year, as Boots has 25% off it, now just £60.

Buy the Dip(tyque) (Image credit: SpaceNK) Another bottle I'd consider tempting myself with is Diptyque's Orpheon. The iconic scent is a cult classic, and is one I've always wanted to add to my fragrance shelf. Right now, there are no deals on the cost of the bottle itself, though SpaceNK does at least give you a free candle and some samples when you buy. Watch this space though – if the bottle drops in price, I'll let you know here!

Tempting Tom Ford (Image credit: Tom Ford) I'm actually not looking to pick up any new scents this Black Friday – normally I'd use the occasion to stock up on bargain bottles or try something new, but my fragrance shelf is currently overflowing. However, if anything was going to tempt me, it'd be this bottle of Tom Ford Bitter Peach. I have a small sample of this one, and it's just perfect for those days where nothing else feels quite right. At just £148, it's the right time to buy.

Last Christmas, I picked up this scent (Image credit: Fragrance Direct) One bottle I can personally attest to the quality of is Versace Eros. I was gifted a bottle of this last Christmas, and it has quickly become a mainstay in my collection. Packed full of spices and woods, this one is the perfect accompaniment to a night out, and comes complete with a gorgeous bottle which will look perfect on your nightstand. Save £25 on it at Boots, right now.

Look busy, the BOSS is coming (Image credit: Amazon) Hugo Boss is a classic name in the world of men's scent, offering decent bottles at prices which are easy to stomach. Right now, you can pick up a whopping 200ml bottle of its Bottled Night scent for just £46.75 at Amazon. That is – pound-for-pound – one of the best value scents out there right now.

Ralph Lauren steps things up (Image credit: LOOKFANTASTIC) I've long been a fan of Ralph Lauren scents, with the brand offering a neat mix of nostalgic fragrance and affordability that was perfect for young (broke) Sam. Recently, I got my hands on a bottle of its newest fragrance – Ralph's Club New York. And I'm besotted with it, thanks to a unique blackcurrant note which underpins a remarkably wearable and homely scent. At just £88 for 110ml right now, you'll struggle to go wrong with this one.