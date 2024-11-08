New Barbour Intense fragrances offer a strong scent for every season

Quick Summary
The new Barbour Intense collection takes the brand's most popular men's fragrances and gives them a strength boost.
There's something for everyone here, with a range of different profiles.
When you're buying a luxury men's fragrance, there are a few things you're probably looking for. Smelling good is obviously a must, but you'll also want a neat bottle design and a good brand name behind it.
For most of us, longevity is also a must. The current market is seeing a trend of stronger scents for exactly this reason – while higher dilutions are more intense, they also stick around for much longer.
That's exactly what Barbour has done with its new collection of Intense fragrances. The blueprint is simple – take their iconic Heritage, Origins and Coastal fragrances and ramp up the oil dilution for a stronger hit.
I got hands-on – or, I guess, nose-on – with all three at a recent event hosted by The Fragrance Shop. They have the range exclusively in the UK, and we're keen to show off the benefits of a stronger scent.
The most quintessentially masculine of the three fragrances, this is a real peach. Strong base notes like Cedarwood and Sandalwood really come into their own in a stronger concentration. My personal favourite from the range.
For most, I suspect this will be the Goldilocks scent in the collection. It's not too much if anything, with a really balanced profile that will suit a lot of people. It definitely leans on the younger side, with a strong sweetness, but will make a happy part of most collections.
With a design inspired by the Northumberland coastline, you get real freshness from this scent. It's certainly not what I'd pick right now, but come springtime, this will be the perfect accompaniment to the slow rejuvenation of the natural world around you.
As you might expect from a brand so grounded in style, the bottles here are absolutely wonderful. A sleek, matte black finish is accented with a strip of tartan near the base.
It's a curved bottle, though, which was a little awkward to hold. It's not a deal breaker but it's worth knowing.
The power of the concentrated scent is really noticeable, too. I sprayed a little from a tester while writing this piece to get me back in the zone, and the fragrance has spread around the entire house.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
While I haven't given it a full day test, I have no trouble believing that this will stick around for the 8-12 hours claimed. That's a really beneficial thing, because it ensures a little can go a really long way. That's better for your wallet in the long run – you can buy less and still enjoy a powerful scent.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Matter’s getting an upgrade to make smart home setups even simpler
There's a new version of the smart home standard coming to Apple, Google, Alexa and more
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Anova’s new combi oven can recognise your food and tell you exactly how to cook it
Say hello to the future of cooking
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Antler gives its Icon Stripe suitcase a stylish upgrade – but you might not get one
Antler celebrates 110 years with new leather travel goods collection
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Sleep experts are encouraging people to wear perfume to bed, but which scents are best?
Marilyn Monroe was onto something when she shared her bedtime beauty anecdote
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
5 scents that will boost your focus and productivity
Fed up of procrastinating? These scents will help
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Microcurrent facial devices: what they are, how they work and top picks
Everything you need to know about the latest skincare craze: microcurrent facial devices
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Last minute Christmas gifts 2023: wellness, skincare, grooming and more
If you're struggling to find the perfect gift, we've got your back
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
11 best winter fragrances for men and women 2023
Step into the festive season with winter-inspired perfumes and colognes
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Harry Styles launches three Pleasing fragrances and I want them all
Harry Styles adds to his Pleasing brand with new genderless perfumes
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
The BOSS x Samsonite suitcase collection is the new way to travel in style
BOSS partners with Samsonite to launch Fall/Winter suitcase collection
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published