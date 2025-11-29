I’ve been to 7 countries this year – these 5 travel gadgets never fail me, and Black Friday has slashed their prices

I know the headline of this article might sound a tiny bit braggy, but I'm incredibly grateful that I’ve been able to travel so much this year. A lot of it was for work, with a few fun trips squeezed in between, and it’s been amazing getting to explore new places.

Of course, travelling this much also means I’ve become a bit of a snob about what gadgets I bring with me. From the best power banks to the most reliable travel adapters, there are a handful of products I simply never leave at home – so I thought it’d be fun to round them all up for you.

Below you’ll find my top five picks, along with their Black Friday discounts. Enjoy browsing!

1. Apple AirTag

(Image credit: Apple)

This is probably the most obvious choice, but AirTags are the one travel gadget I never travel without. I originally bought the 4-pack so I could pop one into my cabin case, one in my checked suitcase, and keep the others for backpacks or camera bags.

They’re an absolute godsend when you’re transferring onto another flight – there really is nothing quite like sitting on plane number two of the day and seeing your luggage has successfully joined you.

2. TRTL Travel Pillow

(Image credit: TRTL)

My travelling experience changed massively once I finally tried the TRTL pillow. Instead of the bulky doughnut-shaped pillows that flop around your neck, the TRTL folds flat and wraps around like a soft scarf.

Its patented support actually holds your neck properly, which means you can finally sleep on planes like a normal human. It's genuinely life-changing, and now I won’t fly without it.

TRTL Travel Pillow: was £49.99 now £39.99 at uk.trtltravel.com Read more Read less ▼ £10 off might not seem a lot, but the TRTL Travel Pillow is still a relatively new product, so any price drop is a huge plus in my eyes.

3. Therabody Theraface Depuffing Wand

(Image credit: Therabody)

This one is for anyone who tries to look somewhat alive after a long haul – and trust me, that’s not always me. However, the Theraface Depuffing Wand has become one of my favourite skincare gadgets and it always comes in my carry-on.

Its hot and cold treatments help reduce under-eye puffiness, boost elasticity and essentially make you look less like you’ve sprinted through three terminals. The cold mode alone is a blessing after long travel days.

4. INIU Pocket Rocket P50

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

I’ve tested a lot of power banks this year, but the INIU Pocket Rocket P50 is the one that’s impressed me the most. It’s completely tiny, but still gives you 10,000mAh, 45W fast charging, two USB-C ports, a USB-A and even a built-in USB-C lanyard cable.

It won’t last your whole trip, but for flights, day trips and city exploring, it’s absolutely perfect.