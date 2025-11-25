I've written before about how my big challenge this year has been convincing myself not to upgrade my iPhone. I'm in recovery from years and years of swapping my phone every autumn, whether it was through the iPhone Upgrade Programme or traditional trade-ins – but have stuck with my iPhone 15 Pro a few years in a row now.

That's getting harder as its battery gets worse, but if I was in the US I think this deal would be making my life impossible. As part of its Black Friday sale, AT&T has a discount on the iPhone Air that I think more people should be talking about, knocking hundreds off the thinnest iPhone ever on a monthly basis.

Save 53% Apple iPhone Air: was $27.78 now $12.99 at AT&T This deal is frankly crazy – you get the brand-new iPhone Air for just $13 a month alongside any unlimited SIM plan. Over the 36-month contract, that gets you the phone for just $468! That's obviously a chunky contract, but the saving is undeniable.

Speaking for myself, I've been on an unlimited data contract for ages now, and the difference it makes to your ease of life is pretty major. Not having to worry about your plan running out at key moments is really a big change, which means I think this deal doesn't really have a sting in the tail.

Obviously, the iPhone Air you get is tied to a 36-month contract, so you will be paying for it over quite a long period, but at $13 a month, there's no downside here. Even if you only used the phone for two years, then swapped it under your own steam, you'd still be coming out way ahead, given the phone costs $999, and this deal comes out at less than half that.

The iPhone Air is a stunning slice of hardware, too – we gave it a four-star review full of praise for its objectively stunning design. It's also nice and powerful, with basically the only real compromise being its single-camera system, and battery capacity that might be worth observing over the course of a few years of use.

I'm super enticed by it, though, so I'm thanking my lucky stars that I'm not based in the US. This AT&T deal would be too much for me to resist, frankly.