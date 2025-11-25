The best Amazon Black Friday deals to buy right now – live updates from our experts

Amazon's sale runs until 1 December but new deals are dropping each day – these are the ones not to miss

Mat Gallagher's avatar
By
last updated
in Deals
Jump to category:

While there are lots of stores running Black Friday deals right now, Amazon is different. Not only does its sale cover one of the broadest ranges of products of all online stores, but it has some of the biggest discounts and most dynamic sales, with themed days, lightning deals and limited-time offers. It's as much a Black Friday sale as it is a performance in retail.

The 2025 sale runs from 20 November to 1 December, offering buyers 11 days of discounts across the store. This means that you can start your deal shopping more than a week before Black Friday itself (which falls on 28 November this year), and carry on until Cyber Monday.

Editor's picks

Current deals

Black Friday TV deals

Sony Bravia 8 65-inch
Save 28%
Sony Bravia 8 65-inch: was £2,499 now £1,799 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

An impressive OLED TV with 120Hz refresh, Google TV OS and 360 Spatial Sound.

View Deal
Sony A80L OLED 55-inch
Save 45%
Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899 now £1,044 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in
Save 56%
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £329.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.

View Deal
LG C5 65-inch OLED TV
Save 17%
LG C5 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,799 now £1,498.98 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

LG's sensibly priced OLED TV just got a bit more affordable with this deal, and is well worth snapping up.

View Deal
Hisense 4k Trichroma Mini Laser Projector
Save 55%
Hisense 4k Trichroma Mini Laser Projector: was £1,999 now £890.42 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save a whopping £900 on this stylish laser projector at Amazon. Hisense make some killer audiovisual tech, and this projector is no different.

View Deal

Black Friday audio deals

Sonos Era 300
Save 22%
Sonos Era 300 : was £449 now £349 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save on the white version of this incredible smart speaker, featuring Dolby Atmos sound.

View Deal
Sonos Era 300
Save 22%
Sonos Era 300: was £449 now £348 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save on the black version of the Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker.

View Deal
Sonos Era 100
Save 16%
Sonos Era 100: was £199 now £168 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

The smaller Era speaker produces excellent sound and doubles as a smart speaker.

View Deal
Sonos Beam (gen 2)
Save 25%
Sonos Beam (gen 2): was £449 now £335 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save on the second-generation Sonos Beam smart soundbar.

View Deal
Sonos Ray soundbar
Save 39%
Sonos Ray soundbar: was £279 now £169 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save 51% on the white version of the all-in-one compact Sonos Ray soundbar (or 50% on the black version). Ideal for smaller TV setups.

View Deal
Sonos Move 2
Save 22%
Sonos Move 2: was £449 now £348 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save 20% on the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker. This produces excellent sound wherever you take it, and comes with a handy charging base.

View Deal
Samsung HW-Q990D surround system
Save 47%
Samsung HW-Q990D surround system: was £1,499 now £799 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save 36%: There's a massive price drop for Samsung's 2024 best soundbar system, taking it to an all-time low. This isn't because it's an older model, either, this is the latest and greatest offering, complete with HDMI passthrough, all the boxes you could want for surround, and great tie-in features with Samsung TVs that make it a stellar proposition.

View Deal
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen)
Save 14%
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen): was £259 now £223.83 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Snag one of the most stylish portable speakers today. It's a perfect accompaniment to your modern look, giving you quality sound on the go.

View Deal

Black Friday laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop
Save 24%
Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,249 now £949 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Leading the way as one of the new Copilot+ PCs, the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is as useful as it is slim. It runs on the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU and has a 512GB SSD built in for storage.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4
Save 15%
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4: was £999 now £849 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

The most recent MacBook Air model is extremely slick and great value.

View Deal
Apple iPad Air 11-inch M3
Save 17%
Apple iPad Air 11-inch M3: