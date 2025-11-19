Currys' best Black Friday tech deals: Our expert team's picks from the sale

Currys isn't messing about when it comes to the best Black Friday deals. Despite Black Friday not being officially until 28 November this year, retailers are seeing it very differently. Which is why we're scouring all the best deals right now, because 2025 has gone all-in with November being a sales month.

Given how many deals there are on Currys, however, it's not the easiest to navigate through the lot. So why bother? We've dug into the various tech product categories offered at Currys, and selected some of the very best options right now – no need for endless scrolling.

There is a dedicated, official page for the Currys Black Friday sale that you can visit on the site – but to save you time, our team of top tech experts has tracked down the best offers at Currys right now, which you can dig into by section below or using the side navigation panel on this page.

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: best deals today

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Phone deals

Save 25% (£200) Google Pixel 10: was £799 now £599 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ There's currently a hefty £200 off the Pixel 10 at Argos, and it's a fantastic flagship phone. Top-level performance, plus all the Android AI software features, means this handset is well worth your consideration.

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Tablet deals

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Gaming deals

Save 5% (£20.95) Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World: was £429.95 now £409 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Nintendo's 2025 console is the hot buy this year – and with a decent wedge of cash cut away from the retail price, you can get your hands on Mario's latest title for a little less. Stock is finally in good supply, so if you've been waiting to buy then now's the time – Amazon and Argos are also offering this deal.

Save 21% (£60.99) Meta Quest 3S (128GB): was £289.99 now £229 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ While Meta has its own sale on for the Quest 3S, Currys is matching Argos is actually beating that price! It's cheaper than you'll find on Amazon, too. If you've been looking for this VR/AR headset, then now it's at its cheapest price – so a great time to buy, knowing Meta's sale is already in action.

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Headphone deals

Save 25% (£100.95) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones: was £399.95 now £299 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Bose's top-notch over-ear headphones bagged a T3 Award, as their noise-cancelling (ANC) is just so good. If you're after folding headphones that are the best for travel, then look no further – Bose has the winner. And now with three figures cut from the price. Bargain!

Save 35% (£90) Sennheiser Momentum 4 : was £259.99 now £169.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Even by Sennheiser's high standards, there's an whole lot of clever audio tech packed into these Momentum 4 earbuds. Whether you're listening to music, radio, audiobooks or podcasts, you won't be disappointed with the quality – and the active noise-cancelling (ANC) is great at blocking out surrounding rumbles and noises.

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: TV deals

Save 25% (£250) LG OLED B5 48-inch: was £999.99 now £749.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ There's plenty to love about LG's OLED B5, from the stunning 4K picture quality to its Magic Remote pointer for control. This set's excellent blacks, wide viewing angles, and high colour accuracy adds up to an impressive package. Especially if you're seeking a smaller-scale buy that doesn't compromise on image quality.

Currys Black Friday sale recap

Currys celebrated Black Friday in its usual style last year: we saw everything from phones to watches to home tech and more. Whatever product category you were seeking, there was something for everyone.

So far, we're having a repeat performance this time around: there are lots of discounts, across a wide range of product categories, and new offers are appearing all the time. If you're in the market for some of the best Christmas gifts of 2025, this is a great resource for your early shopping.

When is Currys' Black Friday sale?

Black Friday itself falls on 28 November 2025. However, come the start of this month, Currys was already promoting Black Friday offers on its site – giving you lots more time to nab the gadgets you're after. The sale will continue through to the end of the month, but it's clear that the Black Friday deals are already here – right now – so there's no need to wait.