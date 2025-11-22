John Lewis best Black Friday tech deals: Experts pick retailer's best offers
Black Friday deals at JL are well underway – here are the best picks
Max Freeman-Mills
John Lewis is already promoting its Black Friday sales, which means plenty of chances to grab yourself some excellent deals on various tech items – despite Black Friday itself not being until 28 November. You could have all your shopping done before then, though!
While JL sells all sorts of items – from mattresses to furniture – in this round-up we're only covering the best UK Black Friday deals for tech and electronics. That means everything from TVs to laptops, tablets to phones – check the side navigation if you're in a browser to jump to the appropriate section.
There is an official page dedicated to the John Lewis Black Friday sale on the site, but to save you some time and lots of clicking, our team of top tech experts has picked out the best offers at JL right now. It runs from now right through to the beginning of December.
John Lewis Black Friday 2025: Best deals today
- 2022 Apple MacBook Air M2 – £150 off
- Motorola Razr 60 Ultra foldable – £200 off
John Lewis Black Friday sale: Tablet deals
JL is matching the same deal as Amazon, offering the 8in Fire HD with a mega 60% off. An ideal entry-level tablet for streaming, browsing and basic apps. While Amazon's tablet runs on Google's Android, there's a layer over the top which prevents access to the full Google Play library – as such, you're somewhat restricted to what's accessible.
Samsung's tablet deal is one of its best Black Friday discounts – cutting nearly a third from the RRP. This is the Wi-Fi-only version of this tablet, with 128GB storage, making it ideal for indoor use for all the family. Running things is Samsung's own Exynos processor, so it's plenty powerful – and it also comes with an S Pen stylus to add versatility to its repertoire.
John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Headphones deals
You see them everywhere for good reason – Apple's basic AirPods are great in-ear headphones, offering easy connectivity and great sound. There's no active noise-cancelling (ANC), though, so if you want that then you'll need to pay more.
John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Phone deals
Google's best promotion for Black Friday is on its current flagship phone, with John Lewis also getting in on the action. With top-level performance and all the latest Android AI software features, this 6.3-inch handset is well worth your consideration – especially at this lower price.
You won't get a much better deal on a folding phone this year – Motorola's super slick Razr 60 Ultra looks like a bit of a steal at this price. Its lovely clamshell design includes an all-screen outer face that other brands have since copied (with good reason).
John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Laptop deals
This might not be the latest MacBook Air, but it'll last for years and has more than enough power for the vast majority of users. Getting it for this little – and brand new – is a great little deal, if you're able to grab it while it lasts.
John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Gaming deals
John Lewis weirdly isn't listing the savings on its site, but this actually is a 5% discount on the default bundle for the Switch 2, which isn't to be sniffed at. It's price-matched from a whole bunch of other retailers and is unlikely to go lower this Black Friday.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNintendo-Switch-Mario-Kart-World-Black%2Fdp%2FB0F2T6WNG1%2Fref%3Dasc_df_B0F2T6WNG1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon £409<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fnintendo-switch-2-and-mario-kart-world-bundle-10281816.html" target="_blank"><strong>Currys £409<strong> | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8269714-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7624850" target="_blank"><strong>Argos £409<strong>
John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: TV deals
This is the TV I'd recommend to the vast majority of people in the market for a new display, and it's got a pretty huge discount right now. It's only on the 65-inch version, though, which is a factor to consider for sure!
The step below the C5 model, the B5 isn't quite as bright – but it's a lot more affordable. The stunning 4K picture quality doesn't negate any of OLED's benefits – perfect contrast and no light halo around subjects. And in its 48-inch form it's one of those rare smaller-scale OLED panels with all the latest features.
This is one of Panasonic's finest new TVs, with a Dolby Atmos soundbar built right into its frame, along with its stunning OLED picture quality. It's a five-star TV for us, and any discount is worth considering.
John Lewis Black Friday 2025: What you need to know
This Black Friday falls on 28 November, but the John Lewis sale for the big event is already live – and most of its deals shouldn't change much for the remainder of November.
That said, it's not impossible that on the day itself we'll see some new deals pop up, to justify the hype and get people even more interested in what's discounted. I'll be maintaining the above list of highlights throughout the rest of November to check for valuable new additions.
