Amazon's Best Black Friday deals 2025 – live coverage from our experts

Black Friday sales at Amazon are now underway – these are the deals worth buying

Amazon is making a big deal of this year's Black Friday sales. The 2025 sale is running from 20 November until 1 December, giving buyers 11 days of discounts across the store. This means that you can start your deal shopping more than a week before Black Friday itself (which falls on 28 November this year), and carry on until Cyber Monday.

This isn't the earliest of the retailer sales by a long way. The Argos Black Friday Sale has been running since the start of November, and the Currys Black Friday Sale has been running just as long. In fact, the majority of UK retailers have made the full month of November a sales event, making Amazon's 11 days feel relatively short.

Black Friday TV deals

Sony Bravia 8 65-inch
Sony Bravia 8 65-inch: was £2,499 now £1,799 at Amazon
An impressive OLED TV with 120Hz refresh, Google TV OS and 360 Spatial Sound.

Sony A80L OLED 55-inch
Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899 now £1,044 at Amazon
With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £329.99 at Amazon
Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.

Hisense 4k Trichroma Mini Laser Projector
Hisense 4k Trichroma Mini Laser Projector: was £1,999 now £985 at Amazon
Save a whopping £900 on this stylish laser projector at Amazon. Hisense make some killer audiovisual tech, and this projector is no different.

Black Friday audio deals

Sonos Era 300
Sonos Era 300 : was £449 now £359 at Amazon
Save on the white version of this incredible smart speaker, featuring Dolby Atmos sound.

Sonos Era 300
Sonos Era 300: was £449 now £359 at Amazon
Save on the black version of the Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker.

Sonos Beam (gen 2)
Sonos Beam (gen 2): was £449 now £339 at Amazon
Save on the second-generation Sonos Beam smart soundbar.

Sonos Ray soundbar
Sonos Ray soundbar: was £279 now £169 at Amazon
Save 51% on the white version of the all-in-one compact Sonos Ray soundbar (or 50% on the black version). Ideal for smaller TV setups.

Sonos Move 2
Sonos Move 2: was £449 now £359 at Amazon
Save 20% on the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker. This produces excellent sound wherever you take it, and comes with a handy charging base.

Samsung HW-Q990D surround system
Samsung HW-Q990D surround system: was £1,499 now £799 at Amazon
Save 36%: There's a massive price drop for Samsung's 2024 best soundbar system, taking it to an all-time low. This isn't because it's an older model, either, this is the latest and greatest offering, complete with HDMI passthrough, all the boxes you could want for surround, and great tie-in features with Samsung TVs that make it a stellar proposition.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen)
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen): was £259 now £223.19 at Amazon
Snag one of the most stylish portable speakers today. It's a perfect accompaniment to your modern look, giving you quality sound on the go.

Black Friday laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop
Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,249 now £949 at Amazon
Leading the way as one of the new Copilot+ PCs, the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is as useful as it is slim. It runs on the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU and has a 512GB SSD built in for storage.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED
Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £549.99 now £411.99 at Amazon
Featuring a stunning 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display, this Windows 11 laptop also comes with 1TB of internal SSD storage and 16GB of RAM to go with its Intel i5 processor.

Black Friday phone deals

Google Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 8a: was £499 now £329 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Amazon has nearly £150 off the price of the Pixel 8a in the UK, making this indisputably the best mid-range phone on the market. This price might not last long, so jump on it!

Nothing Phone (2a)
Nothing Phone (2a): was £319 now £276.05 at Amazon
The Nothing Phone (2a) represents amazing value even when it's full price, but now you can get it for £40 off - whether you choose the basic 128GB version with 8GB of RAM or the slightly pricier 256GB option with 12GB of memory.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: was £399 now £302 at Amazon
While the name might make it sound physically larger, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is actually the same size, just with a slightly more powerful processor, a better selfie camera, and a slightly swankier design. This deal makes it more affordable than normal if you do fancy that boost.

OnePlus 12R
OnePlus 12R: was £649 now £489 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save a cool £200 on this killer OnePlus handset! Not only is it incredibly stylish, it's packed with top specs for a bargain price.

Black Friday Wearable deals

Google Pixel Watch 3 – 45mm, Matte Black / Obsidian