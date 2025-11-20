Amazon's Best Black Friday deals 2025 – live coverage from our experts

Amazon is making a big deal of this year's Black Friday sales. The 2025 sale is running from 20 November until 1 December, giving buyers 11 days of discounts across the store. This means that you can start your deal shopping more than a week before Black Friday itself (which falls on 28 November this year), and carry on until Cyber Monday.

This isn't the earliest of the retailer sales by a long way. The Argos Black Friday Sale has been running since the start of November, and the Currys Black Friday Sale has been running just as long. In fact, the majority of UK retailers have made the full month of November a sales event, making Amazon's 11 days feel relatively short.

We're expecting some big discounts from Amazon's sale this year. In fact, over the next week, we could see some of the biggest deals so far. If you want to see our top deals across all retailers, take a look at our 15 essential UK Black Friday deals page.

You can view all deals on the dedicated Amazon Black Friday deals page on its website. However, below you will find the very best picks from our expert team, who not only know a thing or two about tech but have covered the Black Friday sales for many years.

Editor's picks

Current deals

Black Friday TV deals

Save 45% Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899 now £1,044 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £329.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.

Black Friday audio deals

Save 20% Sonos Move 2: was £449 now £359 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Save 20% on the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker. This produces excellent sound wherever you take it, and comes with a handy charging base.

Samsung HW-Q990D surround system: was £1,499 now £799 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Save 36%: There's a massive price drop for Samsung's 2024 best soundbar system, taking it to an all-time low. This isn't because it's an older model, either, this is the latest and greatest offering, complete with HDMI passthrough, all the boxes you could want for surround, and great tie-in features with Samsung TVs that make it a stellar proposition.

Black Friday laptop deals

Save 24% Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,249 now £949 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Leading the way as one of the new Copilot+ PCs, the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is as useful as it is slim. It runs on the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU and has a 512GB SSD built in for storage.

Save 25% Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £549.99 now £411.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Featuring a stunning 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display, this Windows 11 laptop also comes with 1TB of internal SSD storage and 16GB of RAM to go with its Intel i5 processor.

Black Friday phone deals

Google Pixel 8a: was £499 now £329 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Amazon has nearly £150 off the price of the Pixel 8a in the UK, making this indisputably the best mid-range phone on the market. This price might not last long, so jump on it!

OnePlus 12R: was £649 now £489 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Save a cool £200 on this killer OnePlus handset! Not only is it incredibly stylish, it's packed with top specs for a bargain price.