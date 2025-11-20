Amazon's Best Black Friday deals 2025 – live coverage from our experts

Amazon is making a big deal of this year's Black Friday sales. The 2025 sale is running from 20 November until 1 December, giving buyers 11 days of discounts across the store. This means that you can start your deal shopping more than a week before Black Friday itself (which falls on 28 November this year), and carry on until Cyber Monday.
This isn't the earliest of the retailer sales by a long way. The Argos Black Friday Sale has been running since the start of November, and the Currys Black Friday Sale has been running just as long. In fact, the majority of UK retailers have made the full month of November a sales event, making Amazon's 11 days feel relatively short.
We're expecting some big discounts from Amazon's sale this year. In fact, over the next week, we could see some of the biggest deals so far. If you want to see our top deals across all retailers, take a look at our 15 essential UK Black Friday deals page.
You can view all deals on the dedicated Amazon Black Friday deals page on its website. However, below you will find the very best picks from our expert team, who not only know a thing or two about tech but have covered the Black Friday sales for many years.
Editor's picks
- 🏷️ Apple: AirTags (4 Pack)
was £119, now £79
- 🎧 Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £229 now £169
- 📺 Hisense: 50 Inch 4K Smart TV
was £499, now £245
- 📖 Amazon Kindle: 21% off the new Kindle Paperwhite
- 📺 Amazon: Fire TV Omni QLED 55in
was £749.99, now £329.99
- ⌚ Garmin: Venu 2 smartwatch
was £226,now £201
- 📱 Nothing: Phone (2a) was £319, now £276
- 🔊 Sonos: Era 300
was £449,now £359
- 🔊 Sonos: Ray soundbar
was £279,now £169
- 🕹️ Star Wars: Arcade Machine
was £699.99, now £469.29
Current deals
Black Friday TV deals
An impressive OLED TV with 120Hz refresh, Google TV OS and 360 Spatial Sound.
With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.
Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.
Save a whopping £900 on this stylish laser projector at Amazon. Hisense make some killer audiovisual tech, and this projector is no different.
Black Friday audio deals
Save on the white version of this incredible smart speaker, featuring Dolby Atmos sound.
Save on the black version of the Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker.
Save on the second-generation Sonos Beam smart soundbar.
Save 51% on the white version of the all-in-one compact Sonos Ray soundbar (or 50% on the black version). Ideal for smaller TV setups.
Save 20% on the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker. This produces excellent sound wherever you take it, and comes with a handy charging base.
Save 36%: There's a massive price drop for Samsung's 2024 best soundbar system, taking it to an all-time low. This isn't because it's an older model, either, this is the latest and greatest offering, complete with HDMI passthrough, all the boxes you could want for surround, and great tie-in features with Samsung TVs that make it a stellar proposition.
Snag one of the most stylish portable speakers today. It's a perfect accompaniment to your modern look, giving you quality sound on the go.
Black Friday laptop deals
Leading the way as one of the new Copilot+ PCs, the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is as useful as it is slim. It runs on the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU and has a 512GB SSD built in for storage.
Featuring a stunning 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display, this Windows 11 laptop also comes with 1TB of internal SSD storage and 16GB of RAM to go with its Intel i5 processor.
Black Friday phone deals
Amazon has nearly £150 off the price of the Pixel 8a in the UK, making this indisputably the best mid-range phone on the market. This price might not last long, so jump on it!
The Nothing Phone (2a) represents amazing value even when it's full price, but now you can get it for £40 off - whether you choose the basic 128GB version with 8GB of RAM or the slightly pricier 256GB option with 12GB of memory.
While the name might make it sound physically larger, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is actually the same size, just with a slightly more powerful processor, a better selfie camera, and a slightly swankier design. This deal makes it more affordable than normal if you do fancy that boost.
Save a cool £200 on this killer OnePlus handset! Not only is it incredibly stylish, it's packed with top specs for a bargain price.