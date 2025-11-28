Spoiled as I am being able to review all the best TVs, I don't actually get to keep them – so I've long been pondering buying a second, more affordable set.

Well, Amazon has just dropped the most tempting deal I've yet seen. It's for Hisense's U7Q Mini-LED – and it's such a big price cut that the 55-inch model is even cheaper than the smaller 50-inch one!

Check out the Hisense U7Q deal on Amazon

It's all part of the best Black Friday sales, for which Amazon has its so-called 'Lightning Deals' – which are those 'when it's gone, it's gone' kind that you need to be quick to grab. Classic Black Friday stuff, then!

I'm actually looking for a new set for quite a specific reason – to wall-mount in my garage to upgrade my Zwift setup. I've wanted an XL visual experience for some time, but just haven't ever got around to it.

At T3, we've reviewed the step-up version of this set, the U7Q Pro, which netted a full 5-star review. Obviously the non-Pro model isn't the same, as it's less bright, has fewer dimming zones, but that suits me perfectly.

There are plenty of other deals on at the moment, of course, including some higher-end products worth your attention. I've already written about the LG versus Panasonic versus Philips OLED comparison and which I'd want to buy, for example.

At the lower end of the scale, however, there are great options from both Amazon and TCL – as I wrote about yesterday. But now this Hisense deal has come to fruition, I actually think it trumps those ones!

Seeing as my Black Friday dream of a budget Lego Home Alone House hasn't come to fruition just yet, it looks like my next best bet might be on this Hisense TV instead. It's about time I upgraded my Zwift setup, after all...