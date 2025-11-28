I've always wanted a second TV – Hisense's 'superb' Mini-LED is now better than half price
The 55-inch Hisense U7Q is an Amazon 'Lightning Deal' today
Spoiled as I am being able to review all the best TVs, I don't actually get to keep them – so I've long been pondering buying a second, more affordable set.
Well, Amazon has just dropped the most tempting deal I've yet seen. It's for Hisense's U7Q Mini-LED – and it's such a big price cut that the 55-inch model is even cheaper than the smaller 50-inch one!
Check out the Hisense U7Q deal on Amazon
It's all part of the best Black Friday sales, for which Amazon has its so-called 'Lightning Deals' – which are those 'when it's gone, it's gone' kind that you need to be quick to grab. Classic Black Friday stuff, then!
As with most Hisense TVs, a big selling point is the affordability. But given where this set's asking price began, this discount is absolutely huge. It's stock limited, though, so won't last for long.
I'm actually looking for a new set for quite a specific reason – to wall-mount in my garage to upgrade my Zwift setup. I've wanted an XL visual experience for some time, but just haven't ever got around to it.
At T3, we've reviewed the step-up version of this set, the U7Q Pro, which netted a full 5-star review. Obviously the non-Pro model isn't the same, as it's less bright, has fewer dimming zones, but that suits me perfectly.
There are plenty of other deals on at the moment, of course, including some higher-end products worth your attention. I've already written about the LG versus Panasonic versus Philips OLED comparison and which I'd want to buy, for example.
At the lower end of the scale, however, there are great options from both Amazon and TCL – as I wrote about yesterday. But now this Hisense deal has come to fruition, I actually think it trumps those ones!
Seeing as my Black Friday dream of a budget Lego Home Alone House hasn't come to fruition just yet, it looks like my next best bet might be on this Hisense TV instead. It's about time I upgraded my Zwift setup, after all...
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.