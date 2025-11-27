I review TVs as a job – my top cheap pick isn't a Samsung or Sony or LG

I've had a lot of fun testing a batch of the best TVs this year. For Black Friday, at the top-end tier of the market, I've already written about an LG versus Panasonic versus Philips OLED test – and what I'd be eyeing up as the best buy.

But let's face it, many people aren't ready and willing to fork out big sums of money when it comes to buying a new telly. We want quality, we want scale, but we want that small price too – which is why my suggestion for a TV pick under £1000 falls to one of Amazon's own.

Check out the Amazon Fire TV Omni 4K 55-inch deal here

But that's not the only brand to be looking out for during the best Black Friday deals. Now that we're really into the thick of the sales weekend, I'd recommend a variety of TCL's sets, too, with the best option also highlighted below, keeping budget front and centre of mind.

Save 56% (£420) Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (55in): was £749.99 now £329.99 at Amazon This deal was around last year, but it's returned with a vengeance – and it's even cheaper this time around. The massive reduction is because Amazon has a newer, higher-spec model in its Fire TV range (listed below). This is great value, delivering Quantum Dot LED technology for vibrant colours and a punchy 4K resolution from its LED-backlit panel.

Save 17% (£150) TCL C7K (65in): was £899 now £749 at Currys But if you want something even bigger, then TCL's the one with a tasty 65-inch deal. It's a well-regarded set, with T3's sister site, What Hi-Fi? awarding it one of the best budget TVs of the year at its Awards bash earlier this month. It's got stacks of brightness, full HDR support, and it's not been cheaper than this.

So which one wins?

That's the big question! All these sets are great – and they're all either 2024 or 2025 models, too, so you get the latest tech to help improve image quality.

If budget is your biggest lead then the lower-priced Amazon set makes absolutely the most sense. If you're after ease-of-use and have a bit more to spend, then Amazon's Mini-LED is the option.

But if you want something even larger and, frankly, even greater value – despite being more expensive than the Amazon sets – then TCL's offer is an undoubted winner that ought to pull your attention in.