Fresh Garmin software update brings new features to Forerunners

If you own a Garmin watch, you know that nothing beats the feeling of looking at your wearable and noticing there is a software update waiting for you. Oh, the anticipation! The thrills! What would these updates be? Will it brick my watch, or will the update elevate my workout experience to the next level?

If you're a proud owner of a Garmin Forerunner 965, Garmin Forerunner 955, Garmin Forerunner 255 or Garmin Forerunner 265, you might have already received the notification about Software Version 19.18, as the company started a '50% Phased Rollout' five days ago.

Even if you did, you might not know what the new features on your watch are, as the update doesn't always tell you. Fear not, as we've gone through the logs to unearth this information for you.

Some of the handy new additions this time around include the Find My Phone feature, which uses GPS location to help you navigate to the point where a phone lost connection during an activity.

The listed Forerunners are also getting the Garmin Messenger App, which adds support for Garmin Messenger with a glance and app. Furthermore, Garmin added Pin Drop Navigation, which is the ability to send and share locations from Apple Maps.

The other updates are listed in the bullet point list below:

Add HR Dynamic Source Switching—This feature adds heart rate dynamic source switching to select the best heart rate data source (watch or chest HRM) to improve accuracy during running activities.

Add the Jet Lag Adviser glance.

Fix the "Lock On Road" setting not being honoured.

Fix intermittent crashes in music control.

Fix persistent notification vibration for incoming calls.

Fix inconsistent activity profile ordering between Connect and device.

Fix intermittent Zwift heart rate monitor dropout on iOS.

Fix intermittent jump rope activity upload failure.

Fix real time settings auto distance unit selection.

Fix UI haptic feedback.

Various UI improvements and fixes.

As mentioned above, software version 19.18 for select Forerunners is currently at 50% phased rollout. You may manually download this software update by following this path: Menu > System > Software Update > Check For Updates.

