5 soup makers you need to whizz up hearty meals this winter

It’s soup season, a.k.a my favourite time of the year! While you can easily whip up your favourite soup by using a pot and a hand blender, a soup maker is the better choice – here’s why.

Soup makers are quick and easy appliances that make soups, gazpachos, sauces and more. Yes, they’re similar to the best blenders , but you shouldn’t really put hot food into one of these as you can increase the risks of burns and damages.

Instead, a soup maker can blend fresh ingredients to make soup in just a few minutes – they can even heat it up and cook it for you without you needing to use a hob. To help you find the best options, here are five soup makers you need for hearty meals this winter (and soup) season.

1. Panasonic Blender and Soup Maker

A new launch for 2025, the Panasonic Blender and Soup Maker can make soups from scratch without any pre-cooking involved. It has 11 programmes and 10 speed levels, and can make smooth or chunky soups, smoothies, pasta sauce, nut milk and more.

The smooth soup programme is the star of the show, as its built-in heater reaches up to 100°C to cook your food or soup. It takes just 22 minutes to achieve this and it has a keep warm function to keep your meal nice and warm until you want to eat it.

2. Morphy Richards Classic Soup Maker

The Morphy Richards Classic Soup Maker has one of the more unusual designs compared to the other soup makers on this list. But it’s compact, easy to use and has a 1.6-litre capacity – you could even take it with you on-the-go if you were so inclined.

With multiple programmes to choose from, the Morphy Richards Classic Soup Maker can make chunky or silky smooth soups for you to enjoy. Despite its compact size and design, it can make up to four servings at a time in as little as 21 minutes.

3. Ninja Foodi Blender and Soup Maker

The Ninja Foodi Blender & Soup Maker is a 2-in-1 appliance that makes hot and cold soups from fresh ingredients. With its built-in heating element, it can cook up soups, sauces and even make homemade jams.

But the Ninja Foodi Blender & Soup Maker doesn’t just have to be reserved for soups. As a blender hybrid, it makes smoothies, milkshakes, frozen drinks and desserts, plus it does most of the work for you with its Auto-iQ settings.

4. Sage The Super Q

For smooth drinks and pulverised ingredients, the Sage The Super Q is a versatile blender that’s fast and efficient. It’s a pretty hefty machine and it’s not cheap either, but if you want a robust device that hits the luxury mark, then you’ll love the Sage The Super Q.

With its cold and hot soup settings, it has five programmes and is best at making smooth soups and broths. We gave it four stars in our Sage The Super Q review , and appreciated how quickly it made soup. It takes around five minutes and “destroys any solids and culminates with a hot liquid that is super smooth and creamy. The best thing about this is the speed, as you’re done and dusted in no time.”

5. Braun Powerblend 9

Another great jug blender, the Braun Powerblend 9 is extremely powerful. Its triangular jug ensures that all ingredients are quickly and easily blended without missing any chunks. It also has 10 speeds and a pulse button to achieve the perfect texture – which you can also customise.