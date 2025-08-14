I need to try HyperX's new gaming headset – it does something I've never seen before

HP isn't waiting for Gamescom to drop its gaming news this summer – in fact, it's jumped slightly ahead of the major conference, which takes place next week, to unveil a whole heap of new gaming devices and upgrades coming to its lineup. That lineup includes Omen gaming desktops and laptops, but one even more interesting addition to its HyperX brand of peripherals.

It's launching the new HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless, which will de facto be its most premium gaming headset – and it has some crazy specs to boast. The biggest headline-grabber is its battery life, which comes in at a truly crazy 250 hours on a charge, which HyperX says is at least double what any competitor can manage.

That's added to by new multi-layer 53mm dual chamber drivers that support spatial audio (when connected to the right source), so the sound quality here should be exemplary. There's no mention of active noise-cancelling, though, so you won't get anything of that sort. It can, however, sustain a dual simultaneous Bluetooth and wireless signal for double audio (halving the battery life).

Most eye-catching of all, though, is the new control station, which replaces the dongle and has a large volume wheel and mute button for the microphone. It's got six colourful buttons that you can customise as you like – launching shortcuts and activating settings at your behest, as programmed in HyperX's new Ngenuity app. That's something I've never seen on a mainstream headset before, and I can't wait to try it out.

Pricing will be all important here, and we don't have any details yet, nor do we know a release date, but I'm itching to try out what seems like a stunner of a headset. It's far from the only thing unveiled today, though. HyperX also took the wraps off the lower-cost Cloud Flight 2 wireless headset, which also seems lovely, and HP had a bunch of Omen launches.

(Image credit: HP)

The Omen Max 45L will be its new class-leader as the most powerful Omen desktop you can buy, which can now pack in up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, as good as you can basically get on the market right now, along with more advanced cooling solutions.

There's also a refreshed Omen 35L, and a small power boost for the Omen 16 laptop, which can now pack in a 5070 Ti instead of just a base 5070. It's a pretty comprehensive update with some lovely design work happening – as you can see in the image above, these are impressively stealthy for gaming hardware.