LVMH Watch Week 2024: best watches from TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bulgari and more

LVMH Watch Week is back for another year! Running from 28th January - 1st February in Miami, the 2024 event will be full of exciting launches from the best watch manufacturers and designers… and T3 will be giving you all the latest updates in this up-to-date guide.

In 2023, the multi-day event showcased four LVMH watch brands – TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot and Bulgari – all of which revealed their latest creations and limited edition timepieces. The same brands are back again this year, and the event is also welcoming Daniel Roth and Gérald Genta to LVMH Watch Week within La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton.

Over the next few days, the six Maisons will be offering exclusive looks at their latest collections and timepieces at LVMH Watch Week 2024. To make sure you don’t miss anything, T3 will be reporting on all the news and releases from Bulgari, Daniel Roth, Gérald Genta, Hublot, TAG Heuer, Zenith and more, so stay tuned!

TAG Heuer at LVMH Watch Week 2024

At last year’s event, TAG Heuer launched many exciting watches and celebrated the 60th anniversary of its Carrera Chronograph the only way it knew how: by launching a limited edition model, of course! As the Carrera Chronograph is one of TAG Heuer’s most popular timepieces, we expect to see more limited edition versions of the watch debuting at LVMH Watch Week.

As expected, TAG Heuer announced a new stack of watches at LVMH Watch Week on 29th January 2024. Included in the line-up is a TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph that features a single subdial, a tourbillon tricompax and a stunning emerald green dial. Sticking with the Carrera theme is the TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant D'Avant-Garde which features lab-grown colour diamonds inside a 36mm white gold case.

The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Solargraph 200 collection has been expanded with not one, not two but five new timepieces. And the brand hasn't stopped there with its TAG Heuer Connected Calibre smartwatch range with another green coloured design.

Aside from watches, TAG Heuer has been teasing its new Avant Garde eyewear on its Instagram page. Two posts on the TAG Heuer Instagram show off black and red eyewear, which don’t look too dissimilar to ski goggles, with a caption that reads: “Brace yourself for an exciting journey into the world of disruptive, high-end eyewear. A new innovative adventure dedicated to performance, functionality and unparalleled quality.”

Zenith at LVMH Watch Week 2024

So far this year, Zenith has already launched two boutique editions to its Pilot collection , as well as three restored vintage collectibles. We’re expecting the brand to announce something exciting for LVMH Watch Week, judging from what Zenith has posted on its Instagram page. Giving us a sneak peek into its plans, the picture shows an intricate watch with day and month chronographs in silver and blue, with a caption that reads “A new ZENITH icon is on the horizon”.

And now we know what Zenith meant by that: the brand has launched a Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar and has added to its Chronomaster Sport line with a green ceramic bezel.

Hublot at LVMH Watch Week 2024

For LVMH Watch Week, Hublot is unveiling a new timepiece as hinted at on its social media. The brand has posted two shorts that leave a lot to the imagination. One video has the caption “A bold and disruptive reinvention… Unveiling a new timepiece tomorrow, stay tuned!” while another reads “A sapphire crystal of an unparalleled complexity”. We’re excited to see what’s coming from Hublot!

Bulgari at LVMH Watch Week 2024

Best known for its stunning collection of luxury jewellery, Bulgari watches are a true work of art. Last year, the brand debuted its Serpenti Tubogas Infinity watch, a new snake timepiece with sparkling diamonds and a gem-set bezel, in addition to the understated Serpenti Seduttori and the Divas’ Dream floral masterpiece.

Gérald Genta at LVMH Watch Week 2024

The second new Maison is Gérald Genta, known for its beautiful collections of chronograph watches and horological creations. The watchmaking process and craftsmanship of Gérald Genta is currently being showcased on its Instagram page, so we’re looking forward to seeing more of its intricate work at LVMH Watch Week.

Daniel Roth at LVMH Watch Week 2024

The first new Maison to be joining LVMH Watch Week via La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton is Daniel Roth. Last year, Daniel Roth revived its Tourbillon Souscription with a modern take on its signature timepiece. Not a lot has been revealed about what Daniel Roth will debut this week, but we’ll keep you updated when we know more.