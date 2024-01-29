Woah! TAG Heuer just unveiled a stack of new watches at LVMH Watch Week

The brand have shown off a host of new timepieces... and a range of sunglasses?!

The TAG Heuer Carrera Date Diamant D'Avant-Garde
(Image credit: TAG Heuer)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

It's LVMH Watch Week folks, and that means a whole host of brands are going to be bringing their new designs to market. One of the most popular names on that list is TAG Heuer – and they certainly have not disappointed.

The brand have brought new models to market across their entire watch and smartwatch range. That goes from tourbillon emblazoned chronographs to new solar-powered dive watches. Oh, and a range of sunglasses, too. 

Arguably the most exciting announcement is a new pair of chronograph models. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph collection sees a model with a single subdial at the 3 o'clock position married with a tourbillon tricompax. Both sport a fetching emerald green dial and a black leather strap.

Next up, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Solargraph 200 range gets a new lease of life, with five new models of the sunlight-powered diver. Among the most interesting of those is a 34mm model with diamond indices and a diamond-set bezel.

If that's not blingy enough for you, try the TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant D'Avant-Garde. That's the second in the TAG range of models with lab-grown colour diamonds created by the brand involved. A whopping 4.8 carats of diamond weight can be found inside a 36mm white gold case with a white alligator strap.

Then, there's the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre smartwatch range. That sees a new model join the lineup in a fetching green hue. The range also gets a range of new watch faces, including a stunning recreation of the Carrera Chronograph models listed above.

Last, but by no means least, there's a new eyewear range from the brand. That includes a range of different models, from large ski goggle-looking designs to rather understated ones. We'll almost certainly take a closer look at these in the near future.

That's a really neat array of models on offer. There is something for everyone in the new range, offering a lot to look at, as well as some new product categories for the brand. I can't wait to see what else the week brings. 

CATEGORIES
Watches
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest