Woah! TAG Heuer just unveiled a stack of new watches at LVMH Watch Week

It's LVMH Watch Week folks, and that means a whole host of brands are going to be bringing their new designs to market. One of the most popular names on that list is TAG Heuer – and they certainly have not disappointed.

The brand have brought new models to market across their entire watch and smartwatch range. That goes from tourbillon emblazoned chronographs to new solar-powered dive watches. Oh, and a range of sunglasses, too.

Arguably the most exciting announcement is a new pair of chronograph models. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph collection sees a model with a single subdial at the 3 o'clock position married with a tourbillon tricompax. Both sport a fetching emerald green dial and a black leather strap.

Next up, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Solargraph 200 range gets a new lease of life, with five new models of the sunlight-powered diver. Among the most interesting of those is a 34mm model with diamond indices and a diamond-set bezel.

If that's not blingy enough for you, try the TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant D'Avant-Garde. That's the second in the TAG range of models with lab-grown colour diamonds created by the brand involved. A whopping 4.8 carats of diamond weight can be found inside a 36mm white gold case with a white alligator strap.

Then, there's the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre smartwatch range. That sees a new model join the lineup in a fetching green hue. The range also gets a range of new watch faces, including a stunning recreation of the Carrera Chronograph models listed above.

Last, but by no means least, there's a new eyewear range from the brand. That includes a range of different models, from large ski goggle-looking designs to rather understated ones. We'll almost certainly take a closer look at these in the near future.

That's a really neat array of models on offer. There is something for everyone in the new range, offering a lot to look at, as well as some new product categories for the brand. I can't wait to see what else the week brings.