TAG Heuer launches two limited edition Carrera watches for the Year of the Dragon

To celebrate and pay tribute to the Year of the Dragon, TAG Heuer has launched two limited edition watches for the occasion. Based on its popular Carrera Chronograph model, the Year of the Dragon timepieces merge TAG Heuer’s racing-inspired designs with Chinese cultural iconography.

To say that I’m excited to see what TAG Heuer has in store for 2024 is an understatement. Last year, the brand celebrated its 60th anniversary with many new additions to its collections, including a solid gold Carrera Chronograph and a fun collaboration with Porsche which featured a new watch movement.

TAG Heuer's first release of 2024 is two limited edition Carrera Chronograph watches inspired by the Year of the Dragon. The Dragon is the fifth of the 12-year cycle of animals that appear in the Chinese zodiac and is symbolic of honour, dignity and authority. Unsurprisingly, the Year of the Dragon editions of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph have intricate dragon detailing hidden on the sapphire caseback.

Both Year of the Dragon watches are based around the Carrera Chronograph, meaning they feature the Calibre Heuer 02 movement, created in-house by TAG Heuer. This automatic movement provides an accurate performance and 80 hours of power reserve. Both watches measure 42mm with a sunray brushed dial and two subdials on the watch face, plus they’re water resistant to 100 metres.

The main features of the two watches inspired by the Year of the Dragon is a calligraphic dragon character at six o’clock just above the date window and the dragon design on the caseback. Looping around the movement is a black and orange dragon with intricate scale details, an expressive face and open mouth to reveal sharp teeth. It’s fun to look at and is a nice but subtle nod to 2024’s Chinese New Year which officially starts on the 10th February 2024.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Key differences between the two limited edition watches are the colours. The first Year of the Dragon Carrera Chronograph has bold red accents including the strap, seconds hand, hour markers and the two subdials. The red is offset by silver and the subdials sit at the three and nine o’clock position, which reinterprets the Carrera’s reverse ‘panda’ dial design.

Another key difference between this watch and the other special edition is the price and availability. This colourway and design will set you back £5,500 and there are 300 up for grabs which is cleverly and subtly engraved around the caseback.