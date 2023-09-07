TAG Heuer x Porsche watches debuts new movement and motorsport inspiration

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Announced today, TAG Heuer has revealed its latest collaboration with Porsche, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche. These two new watches celebrate the 60th anniversaries of the TAG Heuer Carrera collection and the Porsche 911, and debut a new movement that’s dedicated to Porsche’s speed.

TAG Heuer is well known for its classic, stylish and intricate watches , specifically its Carrera range. 2023 marks the Carrera’s 60th anniversary and during Watches and Wonders that took place earlier this year, the brand debuted multiple new timepieces to commemorate the milestone.

These two new watches not only celebrate this achievement but they’re in collaboration with Porsche. TAG Heuer and Porsche have been official partners since 2021 , and these new special edition timepieces also pay tribute to the Porsche 911 car or 901 as it was originally called. With these big events in mind, the new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche watches are a merging of watch and car elements that offer an unparalleled timekeeping experience.

As stated by Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, “this watch perfectly encapsulates the essence of the motorsport universe and our partnership with Porsche. We’ve seamlessly merged the heritage of the 911 and the TAG Heuer Carrera… and it’s a testament to our shared values of precision, innovation, and a deep appreciation for our respective histories.”

Taking a look at the new watches, both timepieces are designed with speed and precision. As a tribute to the Porsche 911’s speed achievements (reaching 0 to 100km/h in just 9.1 seconds), the watches are powered by a new movement called the TH20-09 movement.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

This movement is a new interpretation of the in-house calibre TH20. To pay tribute to Porsche’s acceleration, the central hand accelerates quickly, gradually decelerates over 60 seconds and then quickly restarts. The movement’s mechanism also features two wheels that create the acceleration-deceleration motion for the hand.

The dial of the watches are all about speed, and feature red highlights throughout and around the chronographs. With red lines on the flange mirror and a Porsche-inspired 60-second scale, this gives the look of the metres and gauges of a car.

For even more motorsport inspired touches, the 6 o’clock sundial references the iconic 1970s Porsche dashboard, where the area around 50 km/h was highlighted. The watch face does the same here with red detailing around this area. Its other features include an intricate caseback which shows off the watch’s mechanics and has a specially crafted mass that replicates the Porsche’s three-spoke steering wheel.

There are two special edition watches of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche. The first is in Black Leather Steel Grey and the other is brown leather 18K 5N Solid Rose Gold Beige . The black and steel grey version is simple, understated and really lets the red detailing pop, whereas the brown leather rose gold edition is more colourful and luxurious. Both calfskin leather straps have the number ‘911’ printed on them.