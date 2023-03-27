Watches and Wonders 2023: best new watches from Rolex, Omega & more

Refresh

Cyrus Geneve Klepcys GMT Palm Green (Image credit: Cyrus Geneve) CYRUS Genève is expanding its KLEPCYS GMT RETROGRADE collection, with two new versions: the Klepcys GMT Ocean Blue and the Klepcys GMT Palm Green. Both new novelties have a 42mm case, in-house CYR708 automatic calibre, a 55-hour power reserve, dual-time function, Cyrus logo and the movement is visible in the display back. What sets them apart are the new bright colours, the most exciting of which is the Klepcys GMT Palm Green. The rich green colour really shows off the intricacies of the watch face and display, while contrasting nicely with the strap and case. Both models are available with a new metal bracelet, or a grey or black Cordura strap with a titanium folding clasp.

Louis Moinet Time To Race (Image credit: Louis Moinet) Louis Moinet has unveiled two unique watches in its TIME TO RACE collection: The SILVER WINNER and the ORANGE PAPAYA. The SILVER WINNER is a 'tribute to the pioneers' and features iconic colours from motorsport. The new model has a silver tint and red accents, joining the Racing Green, Rosso Corsa and Bleu de France to represent legendary German racing cars. The ORANGE PAPAYA has a loud pop of colour and is dubbed as 'the captivating inspiration from hypercars'. The bright orange watch has a blue number that recalls speed and performance. Together, the colours demand attention and exude the edgy aesthetic and sportiness of hypercars. Both of these watches can be personalised to feature the wearer's lucky number and a colour code displayed on the front of the watch. This makes the TIME TO RACE timepieces one-of-a-kind that's made exclusively for each wearer.

Hautlence Linear Series 2 (Image credit: Hautlence) The Hautlence Linear Series 2 is the newest addition to the Linear collection, and has a new style of movement and design. Dubbed as 'black is the new black', the Linear Series 2 has a stainless steel and full-black PVD-coated case with an integrated black strap. This makes the watch more matte and modern and brings out the kinetic elements of the striking blue hours hand, long arm and tourbillon bridge. The Linear Series 2 has its signature TV-shaped case that's completed with a sapphire ring on the multi-layered dial , 3D Globolight indexes and a flying tourbillon in the 6 o'clock position. It's a unique-looking shape and its linear retrograde jumping hours make the watch even more exciting and intriguing.

Piaget's cuff watches are weird & wonderful (Image credit: Piaget) Ever wanted to mix your jewellery with your watch? Well, Piaget's new high jewellery cuff watches do this for you. Unveiling three new contemporary watches, Piaget reinterprets the cuff watches and jewellery of the 1960s-70s. Each cuff features beautiful engraved patterns and textures, with a small watch face popping out from the cuff, like a peek-a-boo style. The three cuff options include a golden bracelet with diamonds and a diamond framed case with white opal dial, a rugged cuff with classic oval dial with turquoise framed by diamonds and a white gold creation with black opal dial and flashing green-blue lights framed by emeralds.

Hublot debuts Square Bang Sapphire watch (Image credit: Hublot) In 2022, Hublot unveiled its Square Bang collection, transforming its Big Bang series into square-shaped creations. Now at Watches and Wonders 2023, Hublot has revealed new releases to the Square Bang collection, including the fully transparent Square Bang Sapphire. The Square Bang Sapphire measures at 41mm, which is slightly smaller than previous Square Bang models. The transparent case is eye-catching but the titanium screws that hold the watch together are clearly visible, for an edgy industrial design. The watch face is incredibly detailed and is completed with a transparent textured rubber strap. Alongside the Sapphire model of the Square Bang watch, Hublot also has the Square Bang White Ceramic, Square Bang Black Magic and Square Bang Unico models that are available with titanium pave and gold diamonds.

Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea novelties (Image credit: Montblanc) Montblanc has unveiled a set of 1858 novelties, the Iced Sea, for Watches and Wonders 2023. Inspired by ice, Montblanc's 1858 Iced Sea Automatic Date is now available in an all-new grey dial colour, capturing the ice and cold of glacial waters. The watch has a 41mm stainless steel case and the caseback features a 3D engraving of an iceberg and a black scuba diver. With a focus on making its dive watches the best they can be, Montblanc has made sure the new 1858 Iced Sea editions are shock, magnetic, temperature and water-resistant, and that they're visible in all conditions with its Super-Luminova hands, indexes, dials and dots. The Iced Sea models are also interchangeable, so you can choose between stainless steel bracelets or black rubber straps.



Cartier Privé launches the Tank Normale (Image credit: Cartier) Cartier Privé reveals the Tank Normale, a rare watch that celebrates the Maison’s mythical models. This new limited edition watch features a 24-hour complication, a skeletonised sun and crescent moon, blued hands and a winding crown cabochon. Limited to just 50 watches and available in April 2023, the Tank Normale comes in multiple strap and case colourways, including all-yellow gold and platinum versions, and other coloured metals on alligator straps.

Tudor unveils new Black Bay watches (Image credit: Tudor) At Watches and Wonders, Tudor has unveiled a new set of Black Bay watches (opens in new tab), including a new burgundy dial for the Black Bay, a new 37mm Black Bay 54, a Black Bay ‘Pepsi’ GMT with an off-white dial, and a set of four new models with Rolex Jubilee-style bracelets and in-house movements. The new burgundy bezel for Black Bay diving watch is the most eye-catching from the new set, in its 41mm stainless steel case complete with black dial, white snowflake hands and hour markers. Powered by Tudor’s calibre MT5602-U, the watch is METAS Master Chronometer certified and has a 70-hour power reserve, which is pretty impressive! There's also a choice of three straps, including stainless steel with three- or five-link designs, or black rubber.

Zenith's new Pilot collection (Image credit: Zenith) Announced today at Watches and Wonders is the new generation of ZENITH's Pilot collection. The brand's most long-standing line is getting a refresh with these new novelties, including the Pilot Automatic and the Pilot Big Date Flyback. The all-new collection is steering away from the vintage aesthetic and is instead drawing inspiration from the past and present of aviation. The Pilot Automatic (pictured) is "the template for the new generation of ZENITH Pilot watches" with its silhouette and new case design with a flat-top round bezel fixed on a rounded case. Rather than an oversized crown, the Pilot Automatic has a more angular modern form and has beautiful aesthetic features that can be seen on the 40mm case. Both the Pilot Automatic and Pilot Big Date Flyback are available in black ceramic or stainless steel, and have subtle yet striking details that many ZENITH fans are sure to love.

Patek Phillipe expands its travel watches (Image credit: Patek Philippe) Expanding its range of travel watches, Patek Phillipe announces new Calatrava models for 2023. The new Travel Time model (as seen above) is the Calatrava 24-Hour Display Travel Time (Ref. 5224R-001). With a 24-hour display, this watch features a self-winding 31-260 PS FUS 24H caliber with off-center platinum mini-rotor, which is visible through the sapphire case back. Its Travel Time function displays a second time zone and its enhanced with alternating Arabic numerals and hour markers on the navy blue dial. Other new novelties from Patek Phillipe include a new two-tone version of the Grandmaster Chime and new additions to its ladies collection, like the Ladies' Calatrava, now available in purple and rose gold.

Grand Seiko launches first mechanical chronograph (Image credit: Grand Seiko) An exciting new novelty from Grand Seiko is the Tentagraph, the first mechanical chronograph from the watchmaker. The first watch of its kind from Grand Seiko, the Tentagraph is an automatic high-beat chronograph that's powered by the new Caliber 9SC5. This movement uses the Caliber 9SA5 as its base and has an impressive 72-hour power reserve, making the Tentagraph the longest-running 10-beat chronograph currently on the market. The Tentagraph's design is sporty, modern and has been fully updated for active use and easy reading while on the go or in motion. The bracelet and case are made from high-intensity titanium, making the watch light and more scratch resistant compared to stainless steel. It's a seriously impressive new addition to the Grand Seiko collection of watches.

Rolex wows with new Daytona (Image credit: Rolex) Rolex has just announced a whole range of new watches at Watches and Wonders, including novelties spread across Rolex’s Daytona, Yacht-Master, Sky-Dweller, GMT-Master, Explorer, Oyster Perpetual and Day-Date collections. The headline act of Rolex’s new releases is the Cosmograph Daytona, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The watch has a redesigned case and bezel, where the outer edge is finished in the same material as the case but the size remains at 40mm. The biggest news is that the Daytona (reference number 126500) has a new movement called the calibre 4131 with 72 hours of power reserve. This is a first not just for the Daytona, but for any Rolex sports watch, and means Daytona owners can peer into the movement through the sapphire crystal back. Want more details? Rolex's new releases (opens in new tab) are extensive!

The Freak is back! (Image credit: Ulysse Nardin) If you're a fan of Ulysse Nardin, you'll be happy to know that the brand is celebrating its popular Freak watch, with the new Freak ONE. More than two decades have passed since Ulysse Nardin released the first Freak watch, and now the Freak ONE is here, inspired the first Freak but with a fresh new take. While the Freak ONE is new and improved compared to its predecessor, it still has the original's signature characteristics – no dial, no hands and no crown. The 44mm watch is powered by the automatic caliber UN0240 Manufacture movement, and has a 72-hour power reserve. Featuring a silicon oversized oscillator and hairspring, the flying movement rotates around its own axis to tell the time. The Freak ONE from Ulysse Nardin has a stylish modern design, thanks to its black DLC-coated titanium and rose gold bezel detailing, and a strap that's made of black textured rubber.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer) TAG Heuer have really pushed the boat out with its new launches. In addition to its new Chronograph novelties, TAG Heuer has also released the Carrera Date (left), the Aquaracer Professional 200 (centre) and the Carrera Plasma Diamant d'Avant-Garde (right). The Carrera Date is another all-new version of the original Carrera Date watch, which has been launched in celebration of its 60th anniversary. Powered by the new Calibre 7 Automatic movement and a 56-hour power reserve, the Carrera Date still has its iconic racing-inspired design which it's known for. The watch's proportions have been redesigned for a slimmer and more comfortable style, and it's available in four dial colours, including deep blue, pastel green, bright pink and warm silver. TAG Heuer has launched new versions in its Aquaracer collection, including the Aquaracer Professional 200. With the new Calibre TH31-00 automatic manufacture movement, the Aquaracer Professional 200 sporty watch is available in 18-karat rose and yellow gold, making it stand out... but not as much as this next release. Embracing avant-garde technology, TAG Heuer is getting more creative with its Carrera Plasma Diamant d'Avant-Garde. This 44mm watch is powered by the Calibre Heuer 02 Tourbillon Nanograph movement, and features 124 custom-made lab-grown diamonds on the bracelet, aluminum bezel, chronograph case, crown, dial and indexes. It's only the first day of Watches and Wonders 2023, but TAG Heuer has definitely stolen the show!

(Image credit: TAG Heuer) Sticking with TAG Heuer, the brand has also launched the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillion, a new addition to its growing Carrera collection. Similar to the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph, this tourbillion novelty also has a 'glassbox' effect, which allows you to see a tourbillon through an aperture at 6 o'clock. Powered by the in-house TH20-09 tourbillion movement, this watch reflects the beauty of the tourbillon with its subtle curves, dial indexes and sapphire crystal. Other features on this 42mm watch include a 65-hour power reserve and an eye-catching orange hand and time markings for an extra splash of colour against the glamorous blue of the watch face.