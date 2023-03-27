The Tudor Black Bay family is growing and we’re here for it

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tudor has revealed a set of new Black Bay watches at the Watches and Wonders show (opens in new tab) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The lineup includes a new burgundy dial for the Black Bay, a Black Bay ‘Pepsi’ GMT with off-white dial, a new 37mm Black Bay 54, and a set of four new models with Rolex Jubilee-style bracelets and in-house movements.

The most eye-catching is the new burgundy bezel for the 41mm, stainless steel Black Bay diving watch, complete with black dial, white snowflake hands and hour markers, and the choice of three straps. Those choices are stainless steel with three- or five-link designs, or black rubber. All three come with a ‘T-Fit’ adjustable clasps for making small changes to the strap circumference without adding or removing links.

This is also an interesting watch on the inside, as it's powered by Tudor’s calibre MT5602-U, which has a 70-hour power reserve – meaning the watch can be taken off and not worn for almost three full days without losing time – and is METAS Master Chronometer certified.

This essentially means the watch and its movement have been put through an exhausting series of tests to ensure 200 metres of waterproofing, accuracy, magnetic resistance and power reserve. Such certification is something we expect to see from Tudor’s entire lineup in the not-so-distant future.

Also new from Tudor this week is a new off-white dial option, called opaline, for the Black Bay GMT with ‘Pepsi’ blue and red bezel. This watch is otherwise the same as the black dial version, meaning the same 41mm stainless steel case and calibre MT5652 movement with 26 jewels and 70 hours of power reserve. Tudor says the dial is galvanised to give a silvery tint.

Next up for Tudor’s Watches and Wonders news is the steel 37mm Black Bay 54. Very similar to the Black Bay 58 (opens in new tab), albeit smaller, the new 54 has a simpler bezel with no intermediate hash marks between the 12 and 3 o’clock positions, as well as a new design on the edge of the bezel, and a new design of crown. The Black Bay 54’s MT5400 automatic movement has a power reserve of 70 hours and there is no date complication. Water resistance is 200 metres.

The compact size and overall simplicity of the Black Bay 54 will no doubt appeal to fans of vintage-style diving watches, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the 54 is given several new colourways over the coming years, just like the larger Black Bay 58. For now, the 54 comes only in black with a stainless steel or rubber strap, both with T-Fit for on-the-go adjustability.

Finally, as far as Tudor’s Watches and Wonders news goes, there’s a new collection of Black Bay watches with case sizes of 31mm, 36mm, 39mm and 41mm.

Dial colour options are blue, anthracite and a light champagne-style hue, while the five-link stainless steel bracelet is similar in design to that of Rolex’s famous Jubilee strap. Again, this includes the T-Fit rapid-adjustment clasp.

All versions are powered by in-house movements, with 70 hours of power reserve for all but the 31mm model, which offers up to 50 hours. Water resistance is 100 metres across the board.

