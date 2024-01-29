Zenith launches a new triple calendar chronograph at LVMH Watch Week

Luxury watch manufacturer Zenith has just announced its newest novelties at LVMH Watch Week, including a grand return of its triple calendar chronograph. Inspired by the rare El Primero that was originally designed in 1969, Zenith pays homage to its heritage with the new Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar, available in three different dial variants.

From 28th January - 1st February, LVMH Watch Week is taking place in Miami, with top watch designers like TAG Heuer, Hublot and Bulgari showcasing its new timepieces and collections. As one of the Maisons at LVMH, Zenith playfully teased its new chronograph on its Instagram page in the lead-up to the event, with the caption: “A new ZENITH icon is on the horizon.”

Luckily, we didn’t have to wait too long before Zenith announced the new Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar, an automatic high-frequency chronograph with a triple calendar and moon phase. A symbolic variation of the original El Primero, the Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar has been given a historically-inspired design with a modern twist to celebrate its roots.

The most versatile and functional line from the Chronomaster collection, the Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar is a truly masterful timepiece, based on the exact proportions and blueprint of the A386 watch from 1969. The watch has a 38mm bezel-less steel case, and features three chronographs with the days of the week and months displayed in symmetrically positioned windows above the counters.

The Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar showcases a complete calendar in its intuitive design without making the dial too complicated or overcrowded. The most interesting-looking chronograph is at six o’clock which has a moon phase display within the 60-minute counter. The date window is positioned at 4:30 a.k.a the traditional El Primero position.

(Image credit: Zenith)

Powered by the Zenith El Primero calibre 3610 movement, the Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar operates at a rate of 5 Hz to deliver a 1/10th of a second chronograph function. It has a power reserve of 60 hours and a sapphire caseback which shows off the movement’s intricacies, including its column-wheel and a five pointed Zenith star.

The Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar comes in three different dial versions, one of which is a boutique edition that’ll be exclusively sold at Zenith physical and online boutiques. The first version has a silver-white panda opaline dial and black counters, whereas the second has an opaline slate-grey dial with silver-white counters.

Both watches are completed with rose gold hands, markers and a moon set on a blue sunray disk. They’re also available with accompanying leather straps or steel bracelets. The third and most exclusive version comes in an olive-green colour with golden hands and markers.

The Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar is the most exciting new addition to Zenith’s portfolio but it’s not the only novelty that the brand announced today. Zenith also added two new models to its Chronomaster Sport line. Exclusive for its boutiques, the latest Chronomaster Sport features a green ceramic bezel and dial, and another is the brand’s first-ever Chronomaster with a bejewelled bezel, set with diamonds, sapphires and spinels.