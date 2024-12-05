TAG Heuer’s new chronograph celebrates 20 years of Formula 1 and Red Bull Racing

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has debuted its new limited edition collaboration with Formula 1 and Oracle Red Bull Racing. The new watch celebrates the 20th season of Red Bull Racing in Formula 1 with racing-inspired chronographs and Red Bull logos.

TAG Heuer has just launched a new limited edition chronograph, and this time, it’s to pay tribute to the 20th season of Formula 1 and Red Bull Racing. The new (deep breath) TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing is limited to just 3,000 pieces and has bold racing-inspired features on the dial, bezel and caseback.

2024 has been a big year for TAG Heuer, with the brand releasing new watches from all its popular collections, including Monaco, Carrera and Formula 1. As TAG Heuer is best known for its racing heritage, it launched many exclusive race car-inspired watches this year, including an exciting Porsche collaboration and a partnership with the Senna Brand for the new Netflix TV series, based on Ayrton Senna.

Now, TAG Heuer is celebrating 20 years of Red Bull and Formula 1’s racing and innovation. The new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing – the names of these watches don’t get any easier, or shorter for that matter! – is bold, imbued with the Team’s racing spirit and perfect to add to a racing fans watch collection.

The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing has a 43mm black DLC-coated case and is powered by a quartz movement. It has three chronograph counters on the dial that sit atop an asphalt-textured dial, inspired by racetracks and showcased in Oracle Red Bull Racing’s dark blue colourway.

The dial has large white numerals around the edge, with a date clock at the four o’clock position and a bright yellow seconds hand. The subdial located at six o’clock pays tribute to racing cars' high-performance speedometers and has high-contrast markers on either side of the counter to represent a race’s start line.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Alongside the blue, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing is dotted with red and yellow colouring. A red-coloured Red Bull Racing logo runs down the left side of the dial from seven o’clock to ten o’clock and there’s a small Formula 1 logo located just underneath the 12 o’clock hour marker.

More racing features can be found on the bezel which has the word ‘Speed’ printed next to the numbers. The pushers on the right side of the watch’s case control the chronographs and there’s a red lacquer on the top pusher which gives another subtle nod to Red Bull.

When you flip the watch over, the caseback is engraved with Team logos and 20th season lettering to pay tribute to the milestone. ‘ONE OF 3000’ is also engraved on the caseback and the watch is finished with a blue rubber strap.