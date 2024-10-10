TAG Heuer teams up with Porsche on limited edition race car-inspired tourbillon

QUICK SUMMARY
TAG Heuer has collaborated with Porsche to launch the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Porsche Panamericana. The watch is adorned with racing-inspired accents to pay tribute to the Carrera Panamericana race.
The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Porsche Panamericana is £31,300 and limited to 255 pieces.
TAG Heuer has just announced its latest collaboration with Porsche. Taglined as ‘One Watch, Three Legends’, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Porsche Panamericana is a celebration of race car driving and one of the most iconic motorsport races of all time.
TAG Heuer has collaborated with Porsche many times on limited edition watches. Earlier this year, the two brands teamed up on the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963, to pay tribute to their shared love of motorsports. The watch itself featured a Porsche steering wheel motif and now, the new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Porsche Panamericana pays tribute to another Porsche car.
The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Porsche Panamericana has been made in celebration of Porsche’s victories at the Carrera Panamericana race – a cross-country rally race in Mexico. More specifically, the Porsche 550 Spyder came first and second in the under 1500 cc sports car class in the 1954 edition of the Carrera Panamericana.
While the Carrera Panamericana has since been cancelled, Jack Heuer was inspired by the race which caused him to design and introduce the first Heuer Carrera watch in 1963. The latest edition to the Carrera collection, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Porsche Panamericana still holds onto that legacy – and it might be one of my favourite Carrera designs yet.
The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Porsche Panamericana has a 42mm case and is powered by the TH20-09 in-house tourbillon movement. It offers a 65-hour power reserve and is visible through the sapphire caseback, which is also accompanied by the Porsche steering wheel mass.
There are plenty of Porsche-inspired details on the watch, which draws direct inspiration from the Porsche 550 Spyder race car. An engraved Spyder logo is engraved on the side of the stainless steel case and the curved flange is adorned with the Porsche logo.
The skeletonised dial is designed to mirror the shape and look of the wheels of the Porsche 550 Spyder. Atop it sits two chronograph dials and a tourbillon that sits at the six o’clock position with a Panamericana marking just above it. The hour hand and sundial hands are displayed in yellow lacquer.
The yellow, black and silver colours are drawn from the original Porsche 550 Spyder livery. The colours are also shown on the strap which is made from black calfskin leather and has yellow lining and stitching.
The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Porsche Panamericana is limited to just 255 pieces, so if you want one, you’ll need to be quick. It’s available to buy now for £31,300 on the TAG Heuer website.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
