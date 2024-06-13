New TAG Heuer x Porsche collaboration is a car lovers’ dream watch

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer and Porsche have collaborated again on the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963. inspired by the brands’ joint roots in motorsports, the watch features a skeleton dial, a Porsche steering wheel motif and dramatic black and red accents. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963 is available to buy now for £8,050 and is limited to 963 pieces.

TAG Heuer has just announced its latest watch collaboration with Porsche. The new limited edition TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963 is a celebration of the two companies’ motorsport heritage and long standing partnership – and racing car enthusiasts are going to love it.

As one of the best watch brands on the market, TAG Heuer is known for its motorsport-inspired designs. So far in 2024, TAG Heuer has debuted multiple new racing car-themed timepieces, including a dark blue version of the Monaco Chronograph and a revival of its original 1986 Formula 1 watch .

But this new limited edition timepiece is the latest model to join the ever-growing TAG Heuer x Porsche collaboration portfolio, a partnership which has been going on for 70 years. The two brands have collaborated in the past with special editions of the Chronosprint, Connected and Carrera but the new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963 might be my favourite yet.

Inspired by the Porsche 963, a car that was designed to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963 features many racing car-inspired elements. The skeleton dial has tubular shapes running across and around the watch face, reminiscent of Porsche’s racing car chassis and construction.

At the top of the dial in the oscillating mass sits a Porsche steering wheel motif, complete with the TAG Heuer shield and Carrera branding. For more distinctive Porsche elements, the Porsche logo sits on the numbered bezel and on the strap, and a ‘963’ is etched into the steel case. The bezel is also made from forged carbon and mirrors the lightweight and high performance components of the Porsche 963.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: TAG Heuer) (Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The 44mm watch is powered by the in-house calibre TH20-00 movement. The movement has a personalised red column wheel. To power the chronographs, the vertical position of the mechanism is similar to the systems found in cars connecting the engine’s flywheel with the transmission, providing a smooth and jump-free action.

The dial showcases three chronographs with two stoppers located on either side of the crown, a key characteristic of a Carrera Chronograph. A date window sits at the six o’clock position, playfully hidden in a cut-out of the seconds counter. The hour and minute hands are filled with SuperLumiNova while the seconds hand and two of the subdial hands have a red colouring.

