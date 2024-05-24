TAG Heuer pays tribute to its racing heritage with dark blue Monaco Chronograph

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has unveiled a new dark blue version of its Monaco Chronograph. Paying tribute to the brand’s’ and watch models’ racing heritage, the new TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph has a striking skeletonised dial with blue and yellow accents as a nod to the Mediterranean. The TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph is available to buy for £9,850.

Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix taking place this weekend, TAG Heuer has just debuted a Monaco Chronograph to mark the occasion. Known for its bold square shape, the new TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph has a bold dark blue colour that pays tribute to the brands’ racing heritage and gives a nod to the Mediterranean.

First introduced in 1969, the TAG Heuer Monaco quickly became popular with racing and motorsport enthusiasts and watch collectors. Instantly recognisable with its square shaped case, blue dial and prominent crown, the Monaco collection has expanded over the years to include skeletonised dials, chronograph counters and different colours.

The new TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph is being described as “a modern tribute to the collection’s historic past and racing heritage”. With classic motorsport-inspired features, the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph has been designed with a lightweight and robust titanium case, best suited to the demands of high-speed racing.

Straying away from Monaco's iconic racing blue, the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph has opted for dark blue accents on the dial, chronographs and calfskin and rubber strap. The dark blue is designed to pay tribute to the Principality of Monaco’s racing tradition.

The dark blue combined with the bright yellow on the hands and markers acts as a nod to the Mediterranean coast which hosts many motorsport races. The yellow also gives the watch a nice contrast, as well as representing the sparks that fly from racing cars at high speeds.

The TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph has a 39mm black titanium case with a skeletonised dial that features hours, minutes, seconds, chronographs and a date window at the six o’clock position. The chronograph counters sit at three, six and nine o’clock, and display a minute chronograph, a permanent second indicator and a hour chronograph counter.

On the right side of the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph square case is the crown that’s flanked by two pushers to control the chronographs. The watch itself is powered by the Calibre Heuer 02 automatic movement which offers an 80-hour power reserve and 100 metres water resistance.

